Vin Diesel’s New Paul Walker Post Revives Talk Of Brian O’Conner’s Fast And Furious Return

There are such a lot of intriguing mysteries forward in Fast and Furious 9 … and we’ll have to attend for solutions on all of them. Regardless of Vin Diesel’s insistence that F9 would present up in theaters this Might, Common moved the movie a full 12 months to April 2021. Which will even be how lengthy we’ve got to attend for the official reply on the Brian O’Conner rumor. Is Paul Walker’s character returning? Diesel added gasoline to the rumor hearth with a brand new Paul Walker submit.
As Fast followers know, actor Paul Walker died on November 30, 2013 at age 40, however the character of Brian O’Conner remains to be alive. Walker’s function in Furious 7 was completed with assist from his brothers Cody and Caleb as stand-ins. Brian and Mia Toretto have two kids collectively, and since Mia actress Jordana Brewster was confirmed to be returning for F9 — after skipping Fast 8, aka The Destiny of the Furious — it led followers to marvel if Brian would return in some style as properly.
Add to that, Paul Walker’s brother Cody Walker visited the Fast and Furious 9 set and Vin Diesel shared a photograph with him. Was he simply there to go to or there in an official capability, that means to convey again Brian by stand-ins, VFX, or no matter means?
With that in thoughts, take a look at Vin Diesel’s March 13, 2020 submit with Pablo — his identify for Paul Walker:
Was {that a} random throwback reminiscence or a touch that Paul Walker’s Brian can be coming again once more? F9‘s new launch date is definitely taking the spot Fast franchise producer Vin Diesel initially gave to Fast 10. That is speculated to be the ultimate film within the sequence, and it has particular that means to Diesel. It presently has no new launch date. And since they have not even filmed it but, it could be some time.
If the character of Brian O’Conner would not seem in F9 in any case, it’s a must to think about they’re going to discover a means so as to add him to Fast 10, particularly if it’s the closing film within the saga. There are any variety of methods they may try this tastefully, particularly if he is simply in shadow or seen from the again. They do not must make it creepy. Paul Walker had each intention of constant with the Fast franchise, and although we will not know precisely what he’d need, the folks closest to him understand how a lot he cherished the Fast Household.
Vin Diesel stated Fast and Furious 9 was the longest shoot of his profession. Now they’ve loads of time to tweak it in the event that they need to make adjustments within the subsequent 12 months. On that be aware, I am nonetheless hoping that rumor about Ben Stiller — which Ben Stiller later denied — will be made true by including him within the subsequent 12 months. Diesel did just lately say a giant shock cameo was coming, so if it is not Stiller perhaps it is the Oscar-winner Diesel stated he needed most for the Fast franchise.
F9 is presently scheduled for launch on April 2, 2021. Possibly by then they’re going to determine to rename it Fast 9 or Fast and Furious 9 or F9: Justice For Han.
