Vinaya Prasad (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Vinaya Prasad (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Vinaya Prasad is an Indian tv and picture actress. She is most commonly observed in Kannada and Malayalam movies and TV collection. She has gained the State Highest Actress Award for her performances in Aathanka (1993) and Bannada Hejje (2001).

Early Lifestyles

Viaya Prasad born as Viaya Bhats on 22 November, 1965 in Udupi, Karnataka, India to folks Krishna Bhat and Vatsala Bhat. She has a brother Ravi Bhat and three sisters Kripa Bhat, Vijaya Satyanarayana and Kshama Bhat. She finished training and commencement from there most effective.

Bio

Actual Title Vinaya Prasad Different Title Vinaya Prakash Occupation Actress Date of Delivery 22 November 1965 Age (as in 2021) 56 Years Delivery Position Udupi, Karnataka, India Nationality Indian House The city Udupi, Karnataka, India Circle of relatives Mom : Vatsala Bhat

Father : Krishna Bhat

Sister : Kripa Bhat, Vijaya Satyanarayana and Kshama Bhat

Brother : Ravi Bhat

Husband : V. R. Okay Prasad (m. 1988-1995)

Jyoti Prakash (m. 2002-Provide)

Daughter : Prathama Prasad (Actress)

Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Profession

Vinaya made her movie debut with a small function in G. V. Iyer’s, Madhwacharya in 1988. She performed lead function in Ganeshana Maduve reverse Anant Nag. Vinaya has been a part of many notable Kannada movies corresponding to Neenu Nakkare Haalu Sakkare, Gauri Ganesha, Mysore Jaana and Suryodaya. She has additionally been a part of many Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movie. Vinaya starred within the longest-running and most well liked day by day cleaning soap opera on Malayalam TV, Sthree, which aired from overdue 1998 to mid 2000 on Asianet tv channel.

Vinaya later starred within the all-time blockbuster Manichitrathazhu, in a supporting function. She labored in Tamil movies and has acted because the heroine within the hit film Thaikulame. In Telugu, Prasad’s films come with Indra, Donga Dongadi and Andhrudu, for which her efficiency gained numerous reward. In 2006, she returned to the Malayalam small display to reprise her function as Indu within the sequel to the unique Sthree.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty No longer Recognized Faculty No longer Recognized Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Sthree (1998)

Movie : Madhwacharya (1988)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 5″ Ft Weight 65 Kg Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Studying Books and Making a song

Private Lifestyles

Vinaya Prasad was once first married in 1988 to V. R. Okay Prasad, an award-winning director and editor of Kannada movies who expired in 1995 at a tender age. The couple had a daughter, Prathama Prasad. She later married then Jyotiprakash, a former widower, in 2002. Jyotiprakash already has a son named Jai Atre from his earlier marriage who may be in to movie route and screen-writing in Mumbai.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Boyfriends V. R. Okay Prasad (Director)



Jyoti Prakash

Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Value No longer To be had

Vinaya Prasad was once born and taken up in Udupi, Karnataka.

She may be credited as Vinaya Prakash.

Vinaya has additionally gained the Asianet Tv Awards for Highest Actress within the yr 2007 and the Asia Imaginative and prescient Awards for Highest In style Actress in Tv within the yr 2009. She has gained the RED FM Tulu Movie Awards for Highest Supporting Actress within the yr 2017 and the Zee Kannada Award for Iconic Position of the 12 months within the yr 2019.

Vinaya is a good compere and singer and has compered a number of necessary occasions like Vasantha Habba in Nrityagram and the yearly Dasara procession in Mysore.

She additionally labored as a pass judgement on in 2018 in display Comedy Stars Season 2.

In her 33 years lengthy profession she has shared display area with many well-known artitst corresponding to Vishnuvardhan, Ananth Nag, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Ambareesh, Venkatesh, Akkineni Nagarjuna, V. Ravichandran, Shivrajkumar, Mahesh Babu, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and so forth.

She went directly to act in additional than 60 movies in now not most effective Kannada but additionally Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

She has hosted presentations like Nanna Haadu Nannadu, Sakhiyare Sakath Maathu and Amma.

