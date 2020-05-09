Vince McMahon: 6 Weird Things That Are Actually True About The WWE Chairman

Go away a Remark
For many years now, Vince McMahon has portrayed the “Mr. McMahon” character on WWE programming, giving wrestling followers among the most ridiculous and memorable moments within the historical past of the promotion. And through the years, generally the road between the Vince McMahon the character and the CEO and Chairman of WWE has develop into blurred, leaving folks confused as to what’s actual and what’s some elaborate efficiency.
I am most likely not the primary to inform you, however the Mr. McMahon character does not even start to carry a candle to the residing, respiration billionaire megalomaniac that runs the world’s largest “Sports activities Leisure” firm. And though Vincent Kennedy McMahon may not kidnap his daughter or problem God to wrestling match like his onscreen persona has finished through the years, among the stuff I am about to inform you is stranger than fiction.
Vince McMahon Hates Sneezing
Learn sufficient wrestling dust sheet (wrestling magazines or newsletters) or hearken to sufficient podcasts and interviews with former WWE wrestlers and you will hear time and time once more that Vince McMahon hates sneezing. What was as soon as one in every of wrestling’s biggest city legends turned indisputable fact in late 2019 when the WWE CEO’s daughter addressed the long-standing rumor.
Throughout an interview for Barstool Sports activities’ The Corp podcast (through The Solar), Stephanie McMahon defined that it wasn’t that her father noticed sneezing as a weak spot, however as a substitute a management problem, stating:
He does not hate me for [sneezing], however it’s all the time like a grrr, a grimace. However on the flip slide, I have been round when he has sneezed. It is simply because he does not like something he cannot management. The indisputable fact that he cannot management the sneeze makes him upset.
The WWE Chairman Is Obsessed With Pranks
A method that wrestlers have enjoyable on prolonged highway journeys and hours spent backstage earlier than and after reveals is pranking, generally known as ribbing. Wrestlers just like the British Bulldog and Owen Hart had been recognized for his or her backstage antics, however one of many greatest offenders was none apart from Vince McMahon.
Throughout an interview with Again Sports activities Web page (through Wrestling Inc.), former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman defined that he was as soon as requested to run a backstage soccer pool and was visited by two law enforcement officials who stated what he was doing was unlawful and that he had offered a ticket to an undercover cop. When the cops took Coachman by McMahon’s workplace on the way in which out, the CEO went ballistic on his worker, refused to cowl his bail, and threw a pair of health club shorts over his head. However then it bought worse, with Coachman saying:
They walked me out, and all of the followers may see me, and so they drove me a couple of mile down the highway, and bought a name on the radio that they needed to come again to choose up one thing. They flip round, come again, and everybody’s there with Vince in entrance of everyone laughing their asses off. Best rip within the historical past of the enterprise, and for about 10 minutes I actually walked to a spot within the constructing and began crying.
McMahon Has A Reproduction T-Rex Cranium In His Workplace
After all Vince McMahon has a duplicate T-Rex cranium hanging entrance and heart in his workplace at Titan Towers in stunning downtown Stamford, Connecticut. Even higher, it has a reputation — Stan T. Rex. The fossil was a present from his son-in-law and wrestler Triple H, who was so impressed by the fossil from the set of The Chaperone that he purchased it for McMahon.
Vince McMahon was so impressed by the reward that he hung it in his workplace, which additionally has crimson partitions and black furnishings simply in case dinosaur bones weren’t sufficient to make him seem like a supervillain. McMahon even addressed the fossil in a 2013 tweet:
He Would not Ask Anybody To Do One thing He Would not Do First
The outdated saying “Vince would not ask anybody to do one thing he would not do first” had a resurgence in April 2020 when Becky Lynch revealed that Vince McMahon confirmed wrestlers methods to correctly fall off a tower when planning for the Company Ladder Match.
Take a look at any large bump that is occurred all through the historical past of the WWE and Vince McMahon has both finished it or instructed frightened wrestlers that he would do it if want be. Forward of the Shawn Michaels superb entrance for his Iron Man match towards Bret Hart at WrestleMania 12, the “Heartbreak Child’s” mother, Carol Hickenbottom did not need her son to trip a zipline down from the rafters, explaining throughout Heartbreak & Triumph: The Shawn Michaels Story:
He did not need me to fret, however he was coming off the ceiling. I stated, ‘No, I do not need you to try this. He stated, ‘Vince McMahon by no means lets anybody do what he isn’t going to do himself.’
Vince McMahon Would not Care For Sleep
Vince McMahon did not get the place he’s in life by letting sleep get in the way in which. The infamous workaholic typically works extraordinarily late hours with the grueling schedule of a number of tv tapings every week and month-to-month pay-per-view occasions. You’d suppose that he would use his downtime to will get a very good night time’s relaxation and recharge for the subsequent day, week, and month of wrestling, however not McMahon.
Throughout an in depth 2012 Bloomberg profile, the CEO and Chairman of WWE typically does not make time for sleep and it isn’t as a result of he does not have the time, saying:
I common about 4 hours of sleep. I do not prefer to sleep. I am lacking one thing after I’m sleeping. From a private standpoint, I am aggressive by nature and I am truculent by nature.
However what does he do as a substitute of sleep? Humorous you must ask…
At 74 Years Outdated, McMahon Nonetheless Works Out At All Hours Of The Evening
When you’ve seen the March 2015 cowl of Muscle & Health journal, that Vince McMahon is a beast in relation to figuring out. However at 74 years outdated — pushing 70 on the aforementioned journal cowl —you do not get in that form of form since you spend a few hours every week engaged on cardio and light-weight calisthenics. No, that is from lengthy hours, day in and day trip, within the health club.
In April 2020, WWE Famous person Sheamus, who runs his personal health YouTube channel, instructed JOE (through Give Me Sport) that he considers Vince McMahon to be his dream exercise buddy, saying:
He is insane within the health club. He’ll practice generally at two o’clock within the morning.
McMahon’s personal daughter, Stephanie McMahon and her husband Triple H will not work out with good outdated Vince, with Stephanie telling TMZ in 2016:
Speak about figuring out late. He leaves the workplace at round 11 o’clock at night time after which goes to the health club.
These are only a few of the onerous to consider information about one Vincent Kennedy McMahon which are truly true. There are another nice tales on the market, however with none proof to again them up, there’s nothing I can do. Did any of those shock you? In that case, let me know within the feedback beneath and ensure to examine again on all issues WWE right here at CinemaBlend.
