Vincent Janssen confessed to having come “raw” to Rayados’ celebrations for the championship

Janssen fought every ball in the final against America. (Photo: Jorge Mendoza / Reuters)

Rayados from Monterrey raised a new glass by beating the America. Regiomontanos surpassed the pupils of Santiago Solari by a score of 1-0. The both of Rogelio Funes Mori it blew up the entire stadium and generated a celebration that is rarely seen in Mexican soccer. In that sense, Vincent Janssen, made a rather particular confession.

The Dutch arieta announced that he was “crude”, when the two host girls of the celebrations asked him how he felt after the celebrations for the achievement of the championship. Later, the attacker himself clarified that he was only joking.

At yesterday’s game The bull entered the exchange to act as a revulsive in the painting directed by Javier Aguirre. The Basque saw in Janssen the ideal player to enter to fight all the balls and take advantage of the counterattacks that his team had. Vincent was on the verge of finishing the final in a play in which Guillermo Ochoa from above, but his definition was thwarted because the shot was saved right on the goal line.

Vincent Janssen has struggled to find a place in Rayados. (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



Janssen, despite not having a goal score, showed that he can be a luxury relay for high-demand matches. Although he has not been able to earn ownership since he arrived at the Sultana of the North, His performance has been characterized by being differential when he enters the change to support his teammates. Rogelio Funes Mori, the club’s historical scorer, has not given him space to occupy the lead. And none of the technical directors who have passed through the institution has bet on a player with two nines.

With this new conquest, the soccer player from Netherlands has added his second title with Striped. He was also present at the final of Opening 2019 in which the people of Monterrey surpassed The Eagles. Despite the fact that his performance still does not reflect all the glamor that surrounded his signing, the Toro it has been earned within the preference of striped fans.

Monterrey will once again represent Mexico in the Club World Cup, What will be celebrated in United Arab Emirates from December 9 to December 19. Los Rayados hope to compete against a European club again, as they did two years ago against him. Liverpool. It remains to be seen who will be the representative of the Conmebol, which will be defined between palm trees (defending champion) and the Flamengo, finalists of the Copa Libertadores 2021.

Monterrey won his ticket to the next Club World Cup, (Photo: Jorge Mendoza / Reuters)

The representative of Europe will be the Chelsea from England, a team with which Monterrey also has a history. Both tables faced the Club World Cup 2012. That day, the Europeans took the victory by a score of 3-1. Rayados won third place in the competition and The blues they fell in the final before him Corinthians from Brazil with a score of Paolo Guerrero.

Monterrey will have to carry extra pressure for the appointment of next December, because in the last edition of the tournament its maximum rival, Tigers, made it to the end. The cats fell in the decisive match against him Bayern Munich by a score of 1-0, thanks to a controversial goal by both Robert Lewandowski.

In this new edition, Javier Aguirre and his team will have the opportunity to show that they can improve on the role played by Tigres earlier this year. So far, the best participations of Monterrey are those of 2012 and 2019. In both they reached third place.

