“Vincenzo” And “Instances” Both Achieve Their Highest Ratings Yet

Both tvN’s “Vincenzo” and OCN’s “Instances” soared to new heights final night time!

On February 28, each new dramas hit new all-time highs in viewership with their fourth episodes. In line with Nielsen Korea, the most recent broadcast of Tune Joong Ki‘s new drama “Vincenzo” broke into the double digits with a mean nationwide score of 10.2 % and a peak of 11.5 %, marking a brand new private report for the collection.

Moreover, “Vincenzo” achieved its highest viewership scores to this point among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a mean of 6.1 % and a peak of seven.2 % nationwide.

Lee Joo Younger and Lee Search engine optimisation Jin‘s new time-warp thriller drama “Instances” equally broke its personal private report, scoring a mean nationwide score of two.8 % and a peak of three.2 % for its fourth episode.

In the meantime, TV Chosun’s “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” scored a mean nationwide score of 8.7 % and a peak of 9.1 % for the night time.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “Do-it-yourself Love Story” remained the most-watched drama of Sunday night time with common nationwide scores of 29.0 % and 31.2 % for its two components.

