“Vincenzo” And Its Stars Sweep Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Lists In Final Week Of Its Run

tvN’s “Vincenzo” dominated the lists of most buzzworthy dramas and actors in its final week on air!

For the fourth consecutive week, “Vincenzo” topped Good Data Corporation’s weekly rankings of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Vincenzo” remain No. 1 on the list of most buzzworthy dramas for the week of April 26 to May 2, but its stars also swept the top spots on this week’s list of most buzzworthy drama cast members. Song Joong Ki maintained his position at No. 1 for the fourth week in a row, followed by Jeon Yeo Bin at No. 2, Kwak Dong Yeon at No. 3, and 2PM’s Taecyeon at No. 4.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz in the fifth week of April are as follows:

tvN’s “Vincenzo” SBS’s “Taxi Driver” tvN’s “Navillera” tvN’s “Mouse” KBS 2TV’s “Sell Your Haunted House” OCN’s “Dark Hole” JTBC’s “Undercover” JTBC’s “Law School” KBS 2TV’s “Miss Monte-Cristo” KBS 2TV’s “Revolutionary Sisters”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz in the fifth week of April are as follows:

Song Joong Ki (“Vincenzo”) Jeon Yeo Bin (“Vincenzo”) Kwak Dong Yeon (“Vincenzo”) 2PM’s Taecyeon (“Vincenzo”) Lee Seung Gi (“Mouse”) Lee Je Hoon (“Taxi Driver”) Song Kang (“Navillera”) Pyo Ye Jin (“Taxi Driver”) Park In Hwan (“Navillera”) CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa (“Sell Your Haunted House”)

