“Vincenzo” And “Revolutionary Sisters” Both Achieve Their Highest Ratings Yet

Both tvN’s “Vincenzo” and KBS 2TV’s “Revolutionary Sisters” soared to new heights last night!

On April 25, both dramas achieved their highest viewership ratings to date. “Vincenzo” scored an average nationwide rating of 12.3 percent, marking a new all-time high for the show.

Meanwhile, “Revolutionary Sisters” also broke its own personal viewership record with average nationwide ratings of 24.2 percent and 27.7 percent for its two parts.

