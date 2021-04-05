“Vincenzo” And “Revolutionary Sisters” Both Enjoy Rise In Ratings

tvN’s “Vincenzo” and KBS 2TV’s “Revolutionary Sisters” each noticed their viewership rankings rise final evening!

On April 4, “Revolutionary Sisters” efficiently defended its place because the most-watched program to air on any channel on Sunday. In line with Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of the drama scored common nationwide rankings of 25.4 p.c and 26.8 p.c for its two elements, marking a rise in viewership from the evening earlier than.

“Vincenzo” equally loved its personal increase in viewership, scoring a median nationwide ranking of 11.3 p.c for its newest episode.

Did you tune in to both of those hit dramas? Tell us what you thought within the feedback beneath!

Try “Revolutionary Sisters” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)