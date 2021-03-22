“Vincenzo” And “Revolutionary Sisters” Both Soar To Their Highest Ratings Yet

Both tvN’s “Vincenzo” and KBS 2TV’s “Revolutionary Sisters” hit new scores highs with their newest episodes!

A novel mix of thriller thriller, romance, and comedy, “Revolutionary Sisters” is a brand new drama about a whole household changing into homicide suspects after the household’s mom is killed within the midst of her divorce proceedings.

On March 21, the brand new KBS drama achieved its highest scores to this point with its fourth episode, which scored common nationwide scores of 24.4 p.c and 27.2 p.c for its two elements. Not solely did the drama break its personal private viewership document, but it surely was additionally the most-watched program of any type to air on any channel Sunday night time.

In the meantime, “Vincenzo” scored a mean nationwide score of 11.4 p.c and a peak of 12.5 p.c for the night, marking a brand new private document for the hit drama.

OCN’s “Instances” additionally returned to its personal all-time excessive in viewership final night time, scoring a mean nationwide score of two.8 p.c and a peak of three.1 p.c because it prepares to move into its closing week.

Which of those dramas has you hooked? Share your ideas with us within the feedback under!

Try “Revolutionary Sisters” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and “Instances” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)