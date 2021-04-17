“Vincenzo” And Song Joong Ki Rise To No. 1 On Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Lists

tvN’s “Vincenzo” dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

Following the conclusion of SBS’s “The Penthouse 2,” “Vincenzo” soared to the top of Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

“Vincenzo” rose to No. 1 for the second week of April, followed by JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Myth” at No. 2 and KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” at No. 3.

The stars of “Vincenzo” also made a strong showing on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy drama cast members. Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin swept the top two spots on the list, rising to No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, while 2PM’s Taecyeon followed at No. 6.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN’s “Vincenzo” JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Myth” KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” JTBC’s “Beyond Evil” SBS’s “Taxi Driver” tvN’s “Mouse” tvN’s “Navillera” KBS 2TV’s “Revolutionary Sisters” KBS 2TV’s “Miss Monte-Cristo” KBS 2TV’s “Hello, Me!”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Song Joong Ki (“Vincenzo”) Jeon Yeo Bin (“Vincenzo”) Lee Seung Gi (“Mouse”) Yeo Jin Goo (“Beyond Evil”) Cho Seung Woo (“Sisyphus: The Myth”) 2PM’s Taecyeon (“Vincenzo”) Na In Woo (“River Where the Moon Rises”) Lee Je Hoon (“Taxi Driver”) Park Shin Hye (“Sisyphus: The Myth”) Shin Ha Kyun (“Beyond Evil”)

