“Vincenzo” And Song Joong Ki Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Lists For 3rd Week In A Row

tvN’s “Vincenzo” continues its reign over the list of most buzzworthy dramas this week!

For the third consecutive week, “Vincenzo” topped Good Data Corporation’s weekly rankings of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

“Vincenzo” remained No. 1 for the week of April 19 to April 25, followed by KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” at No. 2, tvN’s “Mouse” at No. 3, and SBS’s “Taxi Driver” at No. 4.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz in the fourth week of April are as follows:

tvN’s “Vincenzo” KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” tvN’s “Mouse” SBS’s “Taxi Driver” tvN’s “Navillera” KBS 2TV’s “Sell Your Haunted House” JTBC’s “Undercover” JTBC’s “Law School” KBS 2TV’s “Miss Monte-Cristo” KBS 2TV’s “Revolutionary Sisters”

“Vincenzo” also dominated this week’s rankings of most buzzworthy drama cast members, sweeping four out of the top 10 spots on the list. Song Joong Ki remained No. 1 for the third week in a row, followed by Kwak Dong Yeon at No. 3, Jeon Yeo Bin at No. 6, and 2PM’s Taecyeon at No. 9.

“Mouse” star Lee Seung Gi held onto his spot at No. 2 this week, while “River Where the Moon Rises” star Na In Woo rose to No. 4 for the week and “Taxi Driver” star Lee Je Hoon stayed strong at No. 5.

The top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz in the fourth week of April are as follows:

Song Joong Ki (“Vincenzo”) Lee Seung Gi (“Mouse”) Kwak Dong Yeon (“Vincenzo”) Na In Woo (“River Where the Moon Rises”) Lee Je Hoon (“Taxi Driver”) Jeon Yeo Bin (“Vincenzo”) Kim So Hyun (“River Where the Moon Rises”) Park In Hwan (“Navillera”) 2PM’s Taecyeon (“Vincenzo”) Jang Nara (“Sell Your Haunted House”)

