“Vincenzo” Heads Into 1-Week Hiatus On Ratings Enhance; “Revolutionary Sisters” Remains No. 1

April 12, 2021
1 Min Read

Each tvN’s “Vincenzo” and KBS 2TV’s “Revolutionary Sisters” noticed their viewership rankings rise final night time!

On April 11, “Vincenzo” loved a modest improve in viewership forward of its upcoming one-week hiatus. In response to Nielsen Korea, the newest episode of the drama scored a mean nationwide score of 10.6 p.c, taking first place in its time slot throughout all cable channels.

In the meantime, “Revolutionary Sisters” loved its personal rise in viewership, efficiently remaining the most-watched program of any form to air on any channel on Sunday. The newest broadcast of the favored drama scored common nationwide rankings of 23.6 p.c and 26.3 p.c for its two components.

“Vincenzo” will probably be taking a one-week hiatus subsequent week, with a particular episode airing throughout the drama’s normal time slot on April 17. The following episode of the sequence will air on April 24.

try the newest episode of "Revolutionary Sisters" with English subtitles beneath!

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

