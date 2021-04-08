“Vincenzo” To Go On One-Week Hiatus After This Weekend

tvN’s “Vincenzo” might be taking a one-week break following this weekend’s episodes.

On April 7, the drama’s producers formally introduced, “After the airing of Episode 16, [‘Vincenzo’] might be occurring a one-week hiatus in an effort to enhance the standard of the drama. On April 17, we might be airing a particular episode [instead of Episode 17].”

Episodes 15 and 16 of “Vincenzo” will air on April 10 and 11 as scheduled, and Episode 17 will air two weeks in a while April 24.

Whereas a particular episode of “Vincenzo” is about to air throughout the drama’s typical air time on April 17, broadcast plans for the drama’s April 18 time slot haven’t but been determined.

