Vinesh Phogat (Wrestler) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Vinesh Phogat (Wrestler) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Vinesh Phogat is an Indian wrestler. She comes from a a hit circle of relatives of wrestlers, along with her cousins Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari.She turned into the primary Indian lady wrestler to win Gold in each Commonwealth and Asian video games. She has the best possible score in wrestling through defeating 2017 international champion Vanesa Kaladzinskay.

Vinesh Phogat used to be born on twenty fifth August, 1994 in Bhiwani district, Haryana, India. She is the daughter of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat’s more youthful brother Rajpal Singh Phogat and her mom’s identify is Prem Lata Phogat. She has 2 siblings, brother Harvinder Phogat and sister Priyanka Phogat. Vinesh finished her education from CM Senior Secondary Faculty, Jhojnu Kalan, Haryana and finished her commencement from MDU Rothak.

In permitting her cousins and herself to pursue aggressive wrestling, her father and uncle needed to care for immense force and opposition from the group of their village in Haryana. They had been adjudged as going in opposition to the morals and values in their group.

Bio

Profession

Phogat’s first wrestling championship used to be in 2013 Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi, India. She gained the bronze medal within the girls’s freestyle 52 kg class reverse Tho-Kaew Sriprapa of Thailand. In 2014 she take part in Commonwealth Video games and represented India within the girls’s freestyle 48 kg class on the 2014 Commonwealth Video games in Glasgow, and gained the gold medal. From 2015–2017, Vinesh gained the silver medal in her class after shedding the general to Yuki Irie of Japan. She certified match for the 2016 Rio Olympics held in Istanbul and gained within the ultimate spherical beating Polish wrestler Iwona Matkowska, and certified for the Olympics within the procedure.

Vinesh gained the gold medal in girls’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling at 2018 Commonwealth Video games in Gold Coast. She participated in Yasar Dogu Global in 2019 and gained gold through defeating Ekaterina Poleshchuk of Russia and in 2019 Poland Open wrestling match.

she bagged her 3rd consecutive gold in girls’s 53 kg class after successful the Poland Open wrestling match in Warsaw. In 2021 Matteo Pellicone Rating Sequence tournament Vinesh gained gold medal reverse Canada’s Diana Mary Helen Weicker.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty CM Senior Secondary Faculty, Jhojnu Kalan School MDU Rothak Instructional Qualification Graduate Lively Years 2013-Provide Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 1″ Toes Weight 52 Kg Determine Size 32-26-32 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Pictures

Non-public Lifestyles

Vinesh Phogat married her long-time boyfriend and fellow wrestler Somvir Rathee on 13 December 2018. He’s a two instances gold medalist within the nationwide championship. The couple knew each and every different since 2011 and each paintings for the Indian Railways the place they met and fell in love.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Boyfriends Somvir Rathee Marriage Date 13 December 2018 Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Vinesh has grow to be the First Indian Athlete to be Nominated for Laureus Global Sports activities Awards to be hung on February 18, 2019.

In 2013, Commonwealth Wrestling Championships match held in Johannesburg, South Africa, Vinesh completed 2nd and gained the silver medal within the girls’s freestyle 51 kg class, shedding within the ultimate spherical to Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria.

She is the one Indian lady wrestler to have certified for the Tokyo Video games.

In January 2020, Phogat gained gold in Rome Rating Sequence, defeating Luisa Elizabeth Valverde

At 2014 Asian Video games in Incheon, South Korea, Vinesh gained the bronze medal within the girls’s freestyle 48 kg class.

She gained the gold medal on the 2018 Asian Video games and turned into first Indian lady wrestler to win gold within the Asian Video games.

Aside from wrestling she loves images.

