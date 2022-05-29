Vinicius Jr. scored the goal for the consecration of Real Madrid in the Champions League and snatched a record from Lionel Messi

Shortly before match time at the Stade de Francewhen the Liverpool attacked with all its resources Real Madrid which was supported by the figure of Thibaut Courtois to sustain the tie, the Brazilian appeared Vinicius Jr. to be in charge of opening the scoring and scoring the final 1-0 goal with which his team managed to win the UEFA Champions League for the fourteenth time in its history.

ran the minute 58 when Federico Valverde he won his back Andrew Robertson and received the ball on the right wing. The Birdie He took advantage of the fact that he had a field ahead to gain meters and get into the area. Once there, the Uruguayan midfielder saw Vinicius Jr. enter the second post and took a low center that ended in a goal.

Come onwho this season was one of the great protagonists of the team led by Carlo Ancelottientered alone behind all the defense of the Reds and managed to violate his compatriot Alisson Beckerwho had been covering a possible shot from the Uruguayan midfielder.

Vinicius Junior won the back of the entire Liverpool defense and pushed a Fede Valverde center into the net (Photo: REUTERS)

That annotation Vinicius Jr. was crucial for the Real Madrid finish handling the match to your liking. The white club dedicated themselves to slowing down the pace of the game in the last half hour and took advantage of the dream afternoon they had Courtois to seal the consecration. The Belgian goalkeeper was the great figure of the match from his saves.

While, Vinicius Jr. scored a goal that meant a golden brooch for a campaign in which he scored 22 goals in 52 parties. Particularly in the Champions League, the Brazilian attacker was the author of four goals in 13 appearances. He scored a brace against Shakhtar Donetsk in the group stage and also converted the Manchester City in the first leg of the semifinals.

With his goal against Liverpool, Vini Jr. became the youngest player to score in a definition of the Champions League since 2009, when Lionel Messi He did it at the age of 21 against Manchester United in Rome. The Brazilian did it with 21 years, 10 months and 16 dayswhile The flea I had achieved it with 21 years, 11 months and three days when Barça beat the Red Devils.

