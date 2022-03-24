Vinicius Junior bought 120 tickets for his family and friends to see him play for the Brazil national team

Vinicius Junior will play his fourth game as a starter in the Scratch (REUTERS / Washington Alves)

This Thursday the Brazil’s selection will receive Chile for date 17 of the Qualifiers, in what could be the last game against his people before the Qatar World Cup 2022. That is why in the country they started a campaign to fill the Maracana Stadium, and one of those who joined is Vinicius Juniorwhat do I buy 120 entries to invite family and friends. The Real Madrid striker will share the lead with Neymar and Antony.

Vinicius Junior, 21, knows the mythical stage of Rio de Janeiro very well, since he debuted in Flamengo and was part of the team that reached the final of the 2017 Copa Sudamericana and was left in the hands of Independiente. In the second match played in Brazil, the Rio attacker played and was later transferred to the White House.

“Very happy to be here in the national team, to have the opportunity to play in Rio de Janeiro, with my family, with all my relatives, with the Flamengo fans, who have great affection for me, and all the fans who have a great affection for the national team”, Vini said in statements that took the site Or Balloon.

Practice of the Brazilian team that this Thursday will play its last game at home in the Qualifiers against Chile at the Maracana Stadium.

For the fourth time, coach Tite will make him a starter in the Scratch and with his country’s shirt he played only once in the Maracana, in a match that does not bring back good memories, since it was in the final of the last Copa América played. on July 10, 2021 and in which Argentina won 1-0 with a great goal from Angel Di Maria.

“I am very happy to be playing with Neymar, who he is the idol of my generationHe is my idol, I am happy to be by his side, to be able to play in the Maracanã full of people. We want to do everything possible to win and with the great show that the fans always expect from our team. And we will do everything to make a great game, ”added the attacker who will play his 12th game in the senior team of his country.

The striker and other teammates of his like Richarlison, Guilherme Arana, Lucas Paquetá and his own Antony they lent themselves to the canarinha’s social networks and offered their messages in which they invited people to fill the Maracana, which has a capacity for 78,838 viewers and already sold more than 40 thousand tickets.

The Brazilian team hopes to play again with this framework in the Maracaná (@CBF_Futebol)

Of those tickets, there are 120 that were acquired by Vinicius so that his family could see him play with the yellow-green house in the Rio de Janeiro temple. “The family is big. I haven’t played in the Maracana with an audience in a long time. We played the Copa América final, but there weren’t that many people, so I’m happy to be able to invite everyone after such a long time. Not everyone can see me in Madrid”, he stated.

“Having this opportunity with the Brazilian national team shirt, I don’t think there is anything better. I hope to have a great game I can also score my first goal with the national team alongside all those who love me so much and always want to see me well”, Vinicius concluded.

Brazil, leader of the Qualifiers, is already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup along with Argentina. With the offensive trident confirmed, the portal Lance indicates that the probable formation against Chile would be: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Guilherme Arana; Casemiro, Fred and Lucas Paquetá; Antony (Rodrygo), Neymar and Vini Jr.

