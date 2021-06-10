Vinitha Jaganathan Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures

Vinitha Jaganathan Biography
|Title
|Vinitha Jaganathan
|Actual Title
|Vinitha
|Nickname
|Vini, Vinitha, Shavini
|Occupation
|Actress and Make up Artist
|Date of Beginning
|October 6
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Jaganathan
Mom: Indumathi
Siblings: Swetha, Divya
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Medication Scholar
|College
|Vetri Vikas Upper Secondary College
|Faculty
|Manipal Faculty of Scientific Sciences
|Leisure pursuits
|Track, Studying, Touring
|Beginning Position
|Ambur, Vellore, Tamil Nadu
|Homeland
|Ambur, Vellore, Tamil Nadu
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
Vinitha Jaganathan Legitimate Social Profiles
fb.com/vinitha.jaganathan
instagram.com/vinithajaganathan_official/
Twitter: But to be up to date
Attention-grabbing Details of Vinitha Jaganathan
- She does quite a lot of advertisements and emblem endorsements like Thandhi Newspaper, fabole, and many others.
- Vinitha seemed in brief motion pictures like Kaalam, Varam, and extra.
- She is an in depth buddy of Vaishali Thaniga.
Vinitha Jaganathan Pictures
Take a look at the new pictures of actress Vinitha Jaganathan,
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.