Vinitha Jaganathan Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures

Vinitha Jaganathan Biography

Title Vinitha Jaganathan Actual Title Vinitha Nickname Vini, Vinitha, Shavini Occupation Actress and Make up Artist Date of Beginning October 6 Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Jaganathan

Mom: Indumathi

Siblings: Swetha, Divya Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Kids But to be up to date Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification Medication Scholar College Vetri Vikas Upper Secondary College Faculty Manipal Faculty of Scientific Sciences Leisure pursuits Track, Studying, Touring Beginning Position Ambur, Vellore, Tamil Nadu Homeland Ambur, Vellore, Tamil Nadu Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu Nationality Indian

Vinitha Jaganathan Legitimate Social Profiles

fb.com/vinitha.jaganathan

instagram.com/vinithajaganathan_official/

Twitter: But to be up to date

Attention-grabbing Details of Vinitha Jaganathan

She does quite a lot of advertisements and emblem endorsements like Thandhi Newspaper, fabole, and many others.

Vinitha seemed in brief motion pictures like Kaalam, Varam, and extra.

She is an in depth buddy of Vaishali Thaniga.

Vinitha Jaganathan Pictures

Take a look at the new pictures of actress Vinitha Jaganathan,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.