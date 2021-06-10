Vinitha Jaganathan Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures

Vinitha Jaganathan Biography

Title Vinitha Jaganathan
Actual Title Vinitha
Nickname Vini, Vinitha, Shavini
Occupation Actress and Make up Artist
Date of Beginning October 6
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Jaganathan
Mom: Indumathi
Siblings: Swetha, Divya
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Medication Scholar
College Vetri Vikas Upper Secondary College
Faculty Manipal Faculty of Scientific Sciences
Leisure pursuits Track, Studying, Touring
Beginning Position Ambur, Vellore, Tamil Nadu
Homeland Ambur, Vellore, Tamil Nadu
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Nationality Indian

Vinitha Jaganathan Legitimate Social Profiles

fb.com/vinitha.jaganathan

instagram.com/vinithajaganathan_official/

Twitter: But to be up to date

Attention-grabbing Details of Vinitha Jaganathan

  • She does quite a lot of advertisements and emblem endorsements like Thandhi Newspaper, fabole, and many others.
  • Vinitha seemed in brief motion pictures like Kaalam, Varam, and extra.
  • She is an in depth buddy of Vaishali Thaniga.

Vinitha Jaganathan Pictures

Take a look at the new pictures of actress Vinitha Jaganathan,

Vinitha Jaganathan
Vinitha Jaganathan
Vinitha Jaganathan
Vinitha Jaganathan
Vinitha Jaganathan
Vinitha Jaganathan
Vinitha Jaganathan
Vinitha Jaganathan
Vinitha Jaganathan

