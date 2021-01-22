General News

Viola Davis, JuVee Productions Join Variety and Dell Sundance Studio

January 22, 2021
Varietyin partnership with Dell Applied sciences, will host a dialog with the workforce behind JuVee Productions, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s manufacturing firm, in the course of the Sundance Movie Competition on Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. PT. Davis final attended the pageant along with her movie Troop Zero in 2019.  

Featured within the panel dialog are CEO Davis; Tennon, President, Improvement and ManufacturingAndrew WangHead of Tv, Improvement and Manufacturing; and Rob WilliamsSVP of Theatrical Movement Footage, Improvement and ManufacturingVariety Editor-in-Chief Claudia Eller moderates the focus onion about the corporate’s dedication to selling various storytellers, upcoming initiatives — including Showtime‘s First Women sequence starring Davis as Michelle Obama — and the corporate’s total take care of Amazon Studios.  

The dialog will air in the course of the Sundance Movie Competition within the Dell Applied sciences Den on Variety.com. 

To register and attend the dialog, please go tohttp://www.delltechnologiesden.com/

