Viola Davis Reflects On The Help Once Extra, Why She Still Regrets It

Since its launch in 2011, The Help has generated plenty of combined critiques from critics and most people, and evaluation of the movie has solely elevated over the previous few months. Not solely have movie analysts been essential of the film, however even some members of its forged have questioned its deserves. Viola Davis has been notably vocal concerning the movie and has admitted that she regrets taking up the position of maid Aibileen Clark. Now, the Oscar-winning actress is doubling down on why she needs she hadn’t joined the undertaking.