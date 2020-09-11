Violation of security during Kangana’s flight, DGCA seeks report from IndiGo

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has asked IndiGo to submit a report for alleged violation of security and social distance rules by media persons on its flight to Chandigarh-Mumbai. This incident happened when actress Kangana Ranaut traveled by flight. Senior officials gave information about this on Friday. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut is forced to work in a broken office, there is no money to renovate

An official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "We have seen some such videos in which media persons were very close to each other on Wednesday in 6E264 flight. It is like a violation of the rules of safety and social distance. We have asked the airline Indigo to submit a report on the incident. "

Another DGCA official has also confirmed that a report has been sought from the airline company regarding the incident. The officer said that Ranaut was sitting in the front row during the Chandigarh-Mumbai flight on Wednesday. Many media persons also boarded the same flight. The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a rule on 25 May to maintain social distance. It said, "After arrival at the destination, the passenger should be allowed to go (by plane) in order so that more people do not gather anywhere."

