Violence in Brazilian soccer: a 20-year-old fan was killed in a fight between fans after the classic between Corinthians and Santos

Fight Between Corinthians And San Pablo Fans Ends With One Dead

In yesterday’s session, Corinthians thrashed Santos 4-0 and set foot in the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Cup. After the meeting, a violent event had to be regretted: fans of the Timao They crossed paths with a group from São Paulo on public roads and clashed with fists and sticks. The balance of the brawl was one dead, several injured and 70 arrestedaccording to the state Public Security Secretariat.

The event occurred in Itapevi, São Paulo metropolitan region: “The Military Police was called in the early hours of this Wednesday (6/23), on Avenida Presidente Vargas, Itapevi region, to intervene in a fight between fans. Those involved in the confusion were taken to the Itapevi police station and the incident report is being prepared.”

As it turned out, fans tricolor (San Pablo had not played yesterday) they ambushed a bus with Corinthians supporters who were leaving the Arena stadium after the match. Two cars surrounded the group and everything led to a debacle in the street. No information was provided about the deceased person, but it was a 20-year-old man identified with San Pablo. The images released by a security camera installed on the block record the moment of the threats, but not the moment of the fatal attack.

It is worth mentioning that there was a antecedent between Corinthians and San Pablo torcedores: at the beginning of March they confronted each other at the train station Primavera-Interlagos in the southern area of ​​the São Paulo capital. It was a few hours after the classic that the teams had played in the stadium morumbi. The Police came to arrest five individuals who were released hours later.

The violence in Brazilian soccer is becoming increasingly worrying since a man was shot to death after the classic for the state championship between Atletico Mineiro and Cruzeiro in Belo Horizonte, also last March. And in February, another 40-year-old person who was driving a motorcycle in the vicinity of the Allianz Parque stadium (Palmeiras), after the Verdao lost the Club World Cup final with Chelsea.

