Violence in Ciudad Juárez: Liga MX rescheduled the Bravos vs. Pachuca match

Bravos and Tuzos will not be able to see each other in the match on matchday 8 due to the wave of violence that Ciudad Juárez experienced (Photo: Courtesy / Juárez FC)

the wave of violence lived in various regions of Juarez City, Chihuahua, throughout Thursday, August 11, 2022, caused the cancellation of various activities. The meetings of the Liga MX did not remain oblivious to the situation and the authorities informed about the rescheduling of the meeting between Braves and the Tuzos of Pachucawhich would take place in the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.

Through his official social networksthe Liga MX confirmed the rescheduling of the match corresponding to matchday 8 of the 2022 Opening tournament, which was scheduled for Saturday, August 13 at 9:05 p.m. It is worth mentioning that it was not communicated when the match will take place, so the new date will be defined in later hours.

“Given the current circumstances in Ciudad Juárez, the Liga BBVA MX decided to reschedule, with a date to be defined, the matchday 8 match between Clubs FC Juárez and Pachuca, which was originally to be played this Saturday, August 13”

It is worth mentioning that the team led by Guillermo Almada made the trip to the northern border and met again with the players who participated in the 2022 All Star Game against MLS, the day the violent day took place. Similarly, they held some training sessions at the facilities of the Club Campestre de Ciudad Juárez to adapt to the conditions of the region and prepare their visit to the sports venue.

The measure not only affected the players of the First Division, since the calendar of the inferior categories also underwent changes. In accordance with Fox Sportsthe meetings scheduled for the teams of the U-18 and U-20 They were suspended to be played on later dates.

On the other hand, in sports, the two teams involved tell different stories in the tournament standings. The Tuzoson the one hand, have the best position as they are located in the third rung with three wins, three draws and one loss that give him 12 points. For their part, the brave they are in the place 13 with one win, four draws and three losses that add up to 7 units, not to mention that they have a match advantage

On the afternoon of August 11, some videos were broadcast on social networks that showed various violent acts carried out in different regions of Ciudad Juárez. In the words of Ricardo Mejia BerdejaUndersecretary of Public Security of the SSPC, the acts were triggered by a confrontation between Los Mexicles and Los Chapos, rival gangs, inside the Social Reintegration Center (Cereso) State Number 3.

Inside the prison, the figure was 20 inmates injured, as well as a couple of deceased but the events did not stop there. According to the official, members of the criminal group The Mexicans they undertook aggression against the civilian population throughout Ciudad Juárez. The balance, according to Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was 11 people killedamong whom were four members of the local radio station Mega Radio.

The attacks consisted of direct attacks against the civilian population, as well as fires of private cars and the vandalization of department stores. On the other hand, the undersecretary specified that on the morning of August 12 six people were captured involved in the acts, in the vicinity of the Ampliación Aeropuerto neighborhood.

KEEP READING:

Terror in Ciudad Juárez: this is how the day of violence was lived that ended with a balance of 11 people murdered

Marina clarified that her helicopter was lent on land by AMLO to “promote sport”

Paola Longoria criticized the management of Ana Gabriela Guevara for lack of support in Conade: “It’s a shame”