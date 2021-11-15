Violence In JNU: Violence erupts once more in JNU, ABVP and Left scholars clashed, many injured

Violence In JNU: A case of attack has come to gentle between Left scholars and scholars of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU). On this regard, ABVP claims that the struggle happened overdue on Sunday evening. ABVP staff had been badly injured on this violence. In this subject, Aishe Ghosh, president of JNU Scholars Union and scholar chief of Scholars Federation of India (SFI), has accused ABVP of this assault.Additionally Learn – Jamia Riots: No reduction to JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam, courtroom denies bail

attack right through assembly

In line with ABVP, their assembly used to be being held within the scholar task room of JNU. In protest by contrast, the scholars of the Left Wing reached there at 9.45 pm on Sunday evening and began beating after opposing the ABVP assembly. Within the commentary issued by way of ABVP, it's been advised that many scholars of ABVP had been injured on this struggle who've been admitted to AIIMS for remedy. A feminine scholar may be a few of the injured.

Aishe Ghosh accuses ABVP

Aishe Ghosh has issued a commentary accusing ABVP within the wake of this assault. Aishe says that ABVP goons have unfold violence in JNU these days. Over and over those criminals have dedicated violence on Chhabhan and disrupted the democracy within the campus. Will the JNU management stay silent in this? Allow us to tell that Aishe has additionally shared the image of the injured in this subject.