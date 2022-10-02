Violence in Zacatecas: they reported the disappearance of the director of Public Security of Valparaíso

It is presumed that an armed command deprived the police chief of his freedom (PHOTO: ADOLFO VLADIMIR / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

The security forces of Zacatecas were again affected by the wave of violence that plagues the entity, as the authorities announced that the director of Public Security (SSP) of the municipality of Valparaíso is listed as missing.

It is presumed that the police chief was intercepted on Saturday, October 1 at the El Pedegral neighborhood, Circón streetby a group of armed subjects aboard a gray Dodge Nitro truck, who would have deprived him of his liberty.

The facts were confirmed by the spokesperson for the State Peacebuilding Table, which through its social networks reported that a security operation was deployed to find his whereabouts. To do this, an SSP helicopter has been used, while members of the National Guard and the Secretary of National Defense carry out ground reconnaissance.

“This Saturday the non-location of the Director of Municipal Public Security of Valparaiso was reported, so an operational deployment of corporations of the three orders in that demarcation is carried out”

The director of Public Security of Valparaíso was identified as Juvenal Torres Domínguez (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Local reports identified the police chief as Juvenal Torres Domínguez; However, up to now it has not been revealed whether the officer of said corporation had previously received threats, since it was not specified whether there were armed confrontations prior to these events in the municipality of Valparaíso.

It should be remembered that a month earlier, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador supported the governor of Zacatecas, David Monreal, assuring that in said entity there have been “many arrests” of members of organized crime, at the same time that he recognized that in Valparaíso there are disputes by organized crime groups.

Valparaíso is located in the border area with Durango, Nayarit and Jalisco, which is why it is a key location for members of criminal groupssince the presence of the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) has been detected.

Thus, the drug war between antagonistic criminal cells has made Zacatecas the deadliest state for Public Security agents, who have lost their lives on multiple occasions at the hands of the violence that afflicts the entity.

From January 1 to September 28, 2022, 44 police officers were killed in Zacatecas (PHOTO: JUAN CARLOS CRUZ / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

One of the bloodiest episodes was recorded in the last week of September in the municipality of Calera, where six police officers were killed while they were exercising in a sports unit located in the San Judas neighborhood.

Among the victims was the Director of the Municipal Police of Calera de Victor Rosales, who died while being transferred to an area hospital for medical attention due to the gunshot wounds he received. At the time, it was not disclosed whether the uniformed men were previously threatened.

According to the count made by the organization Common Causefrom January 1 to September 22, 2022, 38 police officers were murdered in Zacatecas, so that with these events they would add 44 troops who have lost their lives.

In this way, the state governed by David Monreal concentrates the largest number of victims at the national level. Guanajuato is in second place, with 38 police officers killedfollowed by Veracruz and Michoacán, with 22 cases each.

Since AMLO took office as president of Mexico in December 2018, about 1,717 police officers have been killed throughout the country, of which 302 have occurred in this 2022.

