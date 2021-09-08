Violence once more in Bengal, bombs thrown outdoor BJP MP Arjun Singh’s space, Governor mentioned this

Kolkata: The tradition of West Bengal has been very previous. This time bombs were thrown outdoor the home of BJP MP Arjun Singh from North 24 Parganas seat of West Bengal. Please inform that this incident came about when safety staff have been found in the home. After this incident, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed worry. Please inform that all through this incident, BJP State Vice President Arjun Singh was once no longer provide at his space.Additionally Learn – ‘Taking part in continues’ in West Bengal, claims Mukul Roy – 24 BJP MLAs involved with me

The reason in the back of those that threw petrol bombs outdoor the home is but to be identified. Arjun Singh's members of the family have been provide on the space all through the incident. The topic is being investigated via the police who reached the spot and CCTV pictures is being scanned to track the bombers.

In this incident, the Governor has mentioned that there's no signal of forestalling the violence in Bengal. A bomb exploded outdoor the home of MP Arjun Singh in Bengal. So this is a topic of outrage relating to legislation and order. I'm hoping that fast motion shall be taken via the Bengal Police on this topic.