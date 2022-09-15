Violent night in Tamaulipas: there was a confrontation in the streets of Miguel Alemán

This Monday night an armed confrontation broke out between drug traffickers (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

In the early hours of Monday, September 12, a series of clashes took place in the city of Miguel Alemán, Tamaulipas, between suspected members of organized crime.

The images of the violent confrontation, shared by the journalist Héctor de Mauleón, showed how the criminals took over the empty streets late at night to fight with bullets.

It was three in the morning when the population woke up in the middle of the noise of powerful detonations. The recordings obtained by the journalist recorded the meeting on a main avenue of several vehicles.

Among them there was armored trucks, trucks, armored cars and the modified vans known as “monsters”. The streets are deserted, and from time to time red light trails are seen flying over the battlefield.

“Monster” vehicles are common in Tamaulipas (Photo: Twitter/@vigilantehuaste)

are the projectiles calibre .50 that the vehicles of one side and the other are exchanged. The way in which the shots hit the units is observed, while the crew member of a pick up against members of the rival group.

The area is the literal scene of war between members of the Gulf Cartel and the Northeast Cartel, in which it plays a crucial role. Cesar Morfin Morfin, alias “The Little Cousin”, key figure of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) in the entity.

Morfín, 34, is one of the ten most wanted criminals in the state and identified as the leader of the Los Metros faction, a division of the Gulf Cartel and an ally of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

As a result of a split from the Gulf Cartel, “El Primito” opened the doors of the border to the CJNG, whose help, according to federal reports, it requested in 2018. Its base of operation is in Miguel Alemán, although it also controls Camargo, Gustavo Díaz Ordaz and a portion of Reynosa.

Cesar Morfin Morfin, the Little Cousin

Nine kilometers from Miguel Alemán there is a Sedena barracks with at least 500 elements and four and a half kilometers there is a National Guard checkpoint. But no authority, according to the first reports, He walked over to set up control.

The next day the mayor of the municipality, Ramiro Cortez-Barrera, called a security meeting with state and federal authorities. In said meeting, the president considered that the security strategy has not been efficient because the violence has “exacerbated in neighborhoods considered high-risk sectors due to incursions, robberies, disappearances and attacks against citizens”.

“It is urgent for us in Miguel Alemán to recover the moments of peaceThat is why I take care to follow up on the commitment that corresponds to me, I have always stood up and I have been very insistent that both the federal and state governments know about the reality we are experiencing,” he added.

The commander of the 25th Motorized Cavalry Regiment, Colonel Mario Gutierrez Martinez, He highlighted for his part that “we do what is in our power to help in the pacification of the city, the municipal president has been very punctual in being aware of the security issue; we are making a commitment to increase the presence of our elements in neighborhoods such as Mirador, Montebello and Presidentes; as well as in other sectors with this problem”.

