Violent protests in Haiti over uncontrolled crime and government-ordered fuel price hike

Port-au-Prince was the epicenter of the protests (REUTERS / Ralph Tedy Erol)

Residents of the Haitian capital sheltered in their homes on Tuesday as they rang shots, tires burned in the streets of the city and demonstrators threw piedras in an angry response to crime and expected new fuel price hikes.

The demonstrations come at a time when the inflation has reached its highest level in a decade, the chronic violence of gangs has left much of Haitian territory out of government control and outbreaks of bloody turf battles between armed groups have left hundreds dead and thousands displaced.

Protesters blocked streets (REUTERS / Ralph Tedy Erol)

Transportation costs have skyrocketed, as are the prices of many staple foods. Haitians are now preparing for a rise in fuel prices, in a context of a increasing shortage of gasoline and diesel which could force some businesses to close.

Videos circulating on social media on Tuesday underscored the seriousness of the situation.

One showed dozens of Haitians scattering in a street at the sound of bursts of gunfire, and then switches to scenes of people treated after suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

The next rise in fuel prices announced by the Government of Haiti threatens to escalate protests in a country engulfed in serious political and economic crisis and in a spiral of violence.

One of the barricades installed by the protesters (REUTERS / Ralph Tedy Erol)

“We will have to adjust the price of fuel”, said a few hours ago the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry.

The inhabitants of the poorest country in the Americas already pay for fuel on the informal market until 2,000 gourdes (about $16) per gallon (4.5 liters)which has a profound impact on daily life and has led Haitians to stage anti-government protests throughout the territory, which have resulted in at least five dead and wounded.

A protester throws a wheel into the flames (REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol)

Given this situation, Henry insisted that “the solution to the country’s problems does not go through burning barricades, disorders and the destruction of car windows or people’s property” and assured that justice will prosecute those who commit these kinds of acts.

The Government is now focused on ending the shortage of petroleum derivatives: “We want fuel to be available at all times at pumps throughout the country. We are working on it. In a not too distant time we should find fuel regularly again, ”Henry underlined in his intervention.

Currently, the State allocates more than 50 billion gourdes ($427 million) to the fuel subsidy “for people able to pay for it at a normal price”.

Protesters in Port-au-Prince (REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol)

Haiti lives immersed in a power vacuum since the assassination, a year ago, of the then president Jovenel Moisewhich further aggravated the political, economic and violent situation.

For this reason, Henry insisted that before the end of the year it should be possible to consider holding electionsin order to “allow everyone who wants to take charge of the country’s affairs to participate in healthy and democratic competition.”

He thus came out in the face of criticism, inside and outside of Haiti, that he wants to perpetuate himself in power: “That is false”, he stressed.

If it weren’t for the delay on the part of “one and the other, the action of the gangs that sow terror and the difficulties in providing the national police with the equipment and materials it needs to act effectively and restore peace (… .), we would have already started the consultations to introduce the necessary changes in our Constitution and we would have taken measures to organize the elections”, he stated.

He, he assured, is open to discussing with all “democrats” the modalities to establish credible, impartial and transparent electoral structures.

The Prime Minister took advantage of the speech to once again demand that the international community help to improve the performance of the national police, providing it with the necessary and appropriate means and frameworks, and to fight corruption and crime, in a country where the confrontation between armed gangs in the metropolitan area of Prince Port It has already left more than 300 dead and has forced more than 3,000 people to flee

(With information from Reuters and EFE)

