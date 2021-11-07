Violent reaction of Cristiano Ronaldo in United’s defeat against City: the kick against De Bruyne

Again the Manchester United returned to show its worst face in Old Trafford. The team of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was defeated before his classic rival in a categorical way, which generated the annoyance of a Cristiano Ronaldo who does not find support and kicked at the end of the game in which the Manchester City was imposed by 2-0 al United with goals from Eric Bailly (against) and Bernardo silva.

It happened when the minute 89, already when the cast directed by Pep Guardiola he had victory in his pocket. The Belgian Kevin De Bruyne controlled the ball against the band and the players of the Red Devils They went to pressure him. After what Bruno Fernandes he committed an offense from behind, he arrived CR7 to jump with both feet forward to fight for the ball.

The referee Michael Oliver charged the infraction without hesitation and, while De Bruyne writhing in pain on the grass, he showed the yellow card to Cristiano, who looked incredulously at the decision of the main judge of the match. His kick was a true reflection of the anger he felt at his team’s poor performance.

Michael Oliver admonished Cristiano Ronaldo for his kick against Kevin De Bruyne (Photo: REUTERS)

With that unnecessary kick from Cristiano another weak performance of the Manchester United before their public: they have four games of the Premier League without winning in Old Trafford, with nine goals against and only one in favor. To the resounding fall against Liverpool, in which the fans left the stadium early, now this hard setback has been added in the derby from the city.

The day before, when the United lost for 5-0 against Liverpool Jürgen Klopp, there was also a helpless reaction from Cristiano Ronaldo against a rival. In injury time of the first half, when his team was already losing by three goals, CR7 went to fight a ball with Curtis Jones and ended up hitting him with a disqualifying kick to the ground.

Now comes the international break, which will give time to Solskjaer to turn the page and look at the next engagement that will be before Watford visitor within 14 days. Although the Manchester United has to adjust several pieces because again he was powerless and the Manchester City he could do more harm than he actually did. Cristiano He showed rebellion and impetus but it was not enough and despair overcame him. The crisis of the Red Devils it is getting deeper.

