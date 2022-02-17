Violent treatment of an Olympic champion to a horse: he was recorded hitting him 10 times with a branch

Britain’s Mark Todd has been suspended from racing while an investigation continues



scandal in Britain after the images went viral showing Sir Mark Todd savagely beating a horse during training. The 65-year-old New Zealand rider, who has settled in Scotlandwhere he has a well-known field where he trains horses, is being investigated by the authorities who for the time being have prohibited him from competing again.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) decided to take matters into their own hands: “The chairman of the British Racing Independent Judicial Panel today approved a request from the BHA that a provisional suspension should be placed on the racing driver’s training licence. Sir Mark Todd after a video surfaced over the weekend showing him hitting a horse with what appears to be a branch. This provisional suspension means that while investigations into the circumstances of this incident continue, Sir Mark will not be able to race horses in Britain or internationally.” However, he will be able to continue working as a coach.

For his part, Todd was “very disappointed” by what happened, despite the fact that the video clearly shows that his behavior was not an error or an isolated episode. There were ten blows that he gave the horse with a branch, which was afraid to advance over a water obstacle. At least the man who was Olympic champion in Los Angeles 84 Y seoul 88He admitted to being the protagonist of the images.

Unfortunately, this case is too late for animal rights organizations: “In Scotland, animal welfare cases are time-barred. Any evidence must be less than six months old at the time of its presentation to the Public Prosecutor. This video is older and therefore we have no reason to take action,” said Mike Flynn, leader of the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in statements released by the portal Daily Mail.

In this sense, he added: “The way the horse is treated in this video is totally inappropriate. It is distressing to think that a man who works with horses on a daily basis would be able to abuse a horse in such a way.”.

Sir Mark Todd was a two-time Olympic and world champion in the event mode (Getty Images)

Todd risks losing his license as a horse trainer for his behavior and could also be punished with a financial fine. Therefore, he sought to apologize quickly: “I sincerely apologize to the horse and everyone involved for my actions in this video. One of the main things he preached is about establishing mutual respect between horse and rider and that patience and kindness is the best way to get results. I think this is one of the main attributes, along with a great empathy with animals, that has allowed me to have a long and successful career in Eventing”.

The recording, which was broadcast on Tik Tok, would date from two years ago, but this has not lowered the level of outrage in the world of equestrian sports. Even several personalities linked to these activities have spoken out against Todd and have demanded a severe punishment for his behavior.

The International Federation of Equestrian Sports, for example, sent a spokesperson to refer to what happened: “The FEI is disappointed and alarmed by the video images. This is not acceptable behavior and goes against everything we stand for and the values ​​we promote and we expect from all the riders.” In turn, the horse supply company Equiwarehouse announced that it will stop working with him: “Without any regret, we will no longer sell Mark Todd clothing, horse clothing or food. Mark Todd, you should be completely ashamed of yourself you vile ‘professional’ and disgraceful human being”.

The former Olympic champion who retired in 2019, is now dedicated to horse breeding and training. currently owns 15 copies on his farm in Wiltshire, England, in addition to several companies linked to the business, from a clothing brand to a supply company. Among his most notable horses is Tahamkke, a multiple racing champion in South Korea.

