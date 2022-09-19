Violent weekend in Sinaloa: seven murders, two of them in the Cubiri de Portelas cemetery

The weekend in Sinaloa was marked by strong violence (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Seven men shot to death It was the result of the violent wave that took place over the weekend in the state of Sinaloa.

One of the violent acts was recorded in the community of Cubiri de Portelasin the municipality of Sinaloa, where two men were found dead in the community pantheon.

The town police were alerted to the presence of the bodies of two young people among the tombs in the cemetery, so the authorities They fenced off the area to preserve the scene and allow the work of the experts from the State Attorney General’s Office.

According to the first reports, the victims presented impacts from a firearm and did not carry any type of document that would facilitate their identification. The forensic staff was going to analyze his fingerprints and physical traits to check them against the missing persons database.

Before the discovery in the cemetery, in the community of Tasajera, in the municipality of Choix, the bodies of two people with firearm injuries were found, who were identified as Horacio “N”, 44 years old and Lidio “N”, 38 years old.

They were allegedly attacked early Sunday morning by a group of armed men who shot at them with automatic weapons, who allegedly were traveling in luxury vans.

A fifth body in the decomposition phase was found floating in the waters of the irrigation canal south of Culiacán, which got stuck in one of the gates.

The finding was made, according to the report of the Municipal Police of the State capital by residents of the community of La Piedrera, in the Costa Rica syndicate, who found the body of a man.

The day before, at the corner of Sierra de Juárez and Paseo del Himalaya streets, in the Villa Bonita subdivision, in Culiacán, the driver of a recent model Ford Charger he was intercepted by armed men who forced him down and shot him

The shots activated the alert of police units that were patrolling the sector. According to witnesses, the assailants were traveling in a Nissan unit, but so far no arrests have been reported for the events.

The seventh victim of the weekend was admitted to the hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS). She was identified as José Ramón “N”, twenty years old, who died while being treated for the gunshot wounds he sustained.

On Saturday morning, in the Bachigualato neighborhood, west of the state capital, the young man was shot at by an unknown person very close to his home, so his relatives who heard the detonations came out and transferred him, first to the Red Cross, where he received the first cures and later he was sent to Social Security.

According to the report “MX: The War in Numbers“, of T-ResearchMX, It was detailed that from December 1, 2018 to September 18, 2022, the time that the current administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been running, the state and federal prosecutors have registered 133 thousand 920 intentional homicides in Mexico.

