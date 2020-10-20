Viral Video: Amma, 68, has a tough time with young colleagues, she will now ride a bicycle

new Delhi: Many videos are viral on social media. Some of those videos are useless and some posts are so great that people like to stop and watch those posts. Recently, Baba Ka Dhaba’s post became very viral on social media. Now a post by another elderly woman is going viral. This woman from Buldhana, Maharashtra, is 68 years old and has embarked on the journey of Vaishno Devi with her bicycle. Also Read – Mukesh Khanna told Kapil Sharma’s show Vulgar and Ghatiya, comedian said – Hum jo …

In this video, which is going viral on social media, it is told that this woman is Marathi and is going by her bicycle to visit Vaishno Devi. After this video came out, people are praising this video a lot. A user named Ratna Sharda shared a video of the woman and wrote that Akel Vaishno Devi, a 68-year-old Marathi woman, is going by her bicycle. 2200 km journey from Khamgaon, Mothers Power.

A 68 year old Marathi lady is going to Vaishnodevi on her own, alone, by geared cycle. 2200 km from Khamgaon. Mother's power 🙏💐😇 #MatruShakti pic.twitter.com/TcoOnda2Zg – Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 (@ RatanSharda55) October 19, 2020

After this video surfaced and went viral on social media, this video is being well liked by the audience. People are praising the courage and spirit of the 68-year-old woman. One user wrote that the Marathas had cut the roots of the Mughals in this way. At the same time, many people appeared to wish the woman and wish for her Mangal Yatra.