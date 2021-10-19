Viral video: Congress MLA used to be noticed sitting on a dharna within the police station along with her husband, stated – all youngsters drink

viral video, Congress MLA Meena Kanwar & her husband have been noticed staging a dharna at a police stationThis video has long gone viral on social media, during which Rajasthan Congress MLA Meena Kanwar at the side of her husband Umaid Singh Rathore is noticed sitting at the flooring whilst protesting on the police station in Jodhpur. She is heard hard the police to free up their family members, pronouncing, “Kids to everybody’s drink.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s giant announcement – Congress will give tickets to 40% ladies in UP meeting elections

MLA Meena Kanwar her husband Umaid Singh Rathore created a ruckus within the police station and her video went viral when she used to be noticed arguing with the police that everybody’s youngsters drink alcohol. They requested the police what came about in the event that they have been under the influence of alcohol. Because the couple used to be noticed sitting at the ground, Meena’s husband used to be additionally noticed wondering the police as to why the police officer used to be sitting at the chair when the MLA used to be sitting at the flooring. Within the video, he’s noticed arguing with the police and perilous to stand dire penalties if his family members don’t seem to be launched.

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Punia has additionally retweeted sharing this.

There’s a Congress executive within the state; In Nokha their president is overwhelmed up by way of miscreants and now she is Shergarh’s MLA Madam, sitting on a dharna within the police station along with her husband; The topic may be very fascinating, salute to the policeman however these days’s query is When will Ashok Gehlot ji take a seat on dharna towards him? percent.twitter.com/h3LCKRqCzM — Satish Poonia (@DrSatishPoonia) October 19, 2021



Meena Kanwar will also be noticed arguing with the police. He stated, “Now we have asked the police that normally everybody’s youngsters drink. It does now not topic. You’ve got arrested our youngsters.”

Meena Kunwar is the MLA from Shergarh and in keeping with assets, the commotion began at round 10.30 pm on Sunday. In reality, the police arrested their family members and confiscated their automobile and challaned them below the MVI Act for riding drunk.

Rajasthan | I had asked police to free up my relative’s son & those that have been with him however they didn’t agree. Police misbehaved with me and my husband. I call for strict motion towards the involved police team of workers. SP has confident motion shall be taken: Congress MLA Meena Kanwar percent.twitter.com/32wXfdLWGi – ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Congress MLA Meena Kanwar later stated about this incident, I had asked the police to free up the son of my relative and the ones residing with him, however they didn’t pay attention. The police misbehaved with me and my husband. I call for strict motion towards the involved police team of workers. The SP has confident motion.

(Enter: IANS-ANI)