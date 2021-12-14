Viral Video: CRPF officer-jawan is noticed within the position of brother within the marriage of martyr’s sister

Viral Video: This video is a martyr in Rae Bareli CRPF Younger’s sister’s wedding ceremony. On this marriage, CRPF jawans and officials reached Rae Bareli in UP to play the position of brother within the marriage of the sister in their martyr spouse. CRPF (central reserve police power) jawans martyred (Martyred CRPF Jawan ) Shailendra Pratap Singh (Shailendra Pratap Singh sister’s wedding ceremony (martyr’s sister’s wedding ceremony ) I did my brother’s responsibility. Within the video that surfaced, those infantrymen, who have been strolling with the bride, have been jawans-officers of the Central Reserve Police Drive. (CRPF soldiers- officials ) Huh. The bride is the sister of past due Shailendra Pratap Singh. Those infantrymen, who got here to meet the obligation of brother, went to the level with their non secular sister sporting a sheet of plants. This video is turning into very viral on social media. Allow us to tell that CRPF jawan Shailendra Pratap Singh used to be martyred in 2020.Additionally Learn – Dulhe Ka Video: A firecracker used to be burst close to the groom using on a mare, then the mare did the ‘recreation’

Those males strolling with the bride are central reserve police power officials. The bride is the sister of past due Shailendra Pratap Singh who used to be martyred in 2020. The wedding rite used to be solemnised in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh

This marriage rite happened on December 13 in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh. CRPF Jawan Shailendra Pratap Singh of Mir Miranpur village of Rae Bareli used to be martyred in Jammu and Kashmir on 5 October 2020 ultimate yr. A yr after the demise of Shailendra, his lack within the marriage used to be hurting all of the family members, however those CRPF body of workers and officials, who got here to meet the obligation of brother, fulfilled that deficiency to an excellent extent. Allow us to tell that once Shailendra Pratap Singh used to be martyred, his partners had determined that they might stand in combination within the sorrows and happiness of the circle of relatives.