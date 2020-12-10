Viral Video: Female leader creates ruckus on demand of toll, slaps Plaza worker, throws him off barricading

Viral Video: There is often an uproar for not paying tolls on the Toll Plaza. Many times even leaders do not lag behind. Women leaders were so enraged at the toll plaza when they asked for toll (toll tax) that they slapped the worker. Not only this, they also removed the barricades from their hands so that the car could come out. Also Read – Andhra Pradesh Latest News: Woman leader D Revathi slaps Toll Plaza employee’s cheek, see this video

The case is of Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Pradesh). Here the ruling party YSRCP leader D Revathi was leaving from Kaja toll in Guntur district. During this time, the toll plaza personnel stopped and asked to pay the toll. D. Revati flared up and got out of the car. After slapping he slapped the toll plaza worker. Also Read – Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: YSR Congress wins all four Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh

#WATCH| YSRCP leader D Revathi slaps a toll plaza staff at Kaja Toll in Guntur district after she was stopped when she allegedly refused to pay toll tax #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/NaHAzO6VDm Also Read – Video: Politics of mercury rose in the village amid lockdown, this clash took place between two factions of the same party – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

The video of this incident is going viral. In the video, D. Revathi Viral Video can be seen flaring. She is also seen removing the barricading. Please tell that YSR Congress is the only government of YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) in Andhra Pradesh.