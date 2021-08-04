Viral Video: Harsimrat Kaur-Ravneet Singh Bittu clashed with every different publicly, the video of the combat goes viral

Viral Video: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu overtly clashed with every different at the factor of agricultural legislation on Wednesday. The 2 leaders had a heated argument within the Parliament advanced, the video of which goes viral on social media.Additionally Learn – Farmers of Assam and Odisha sign up for ‘Kisan Sansad’: United Kisan Morcha

In truth, former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was once status within the Parliament advanced along with her supporters to protest in opposition to the rural regulations and on the identical time Congress chief Ravneet Singh Bittu, who was once passing by means of, stuck sight of her and reached her. Bittu mentioned that your efficiency is faux. You didn’t say anything else when the invoice was once handed most effective whilst you have been a minister, but if the farmers’ protest were given louder, you resigned. Now you’re simply doing drama. Bittu mentioned that Akali Dal leaders have been lacking all the way through the protest in Parliament. Additionally Learn – Many former Akali Dal leaders who got here to Delhi from Punjab joined BJP

In this allegation of Ravneet Singh Bittu, Harsimrat Kaur mentioned that I used to be now not a minister. In this Ravneet Bittu mentioned that you’re mendacity. Harsimrat mentioned that we had resigned from the submit. Harsimrat mentioned that ask them the place have been Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi at the moment. He mentioned that the invoice was once handed because of your stroll out. You had run away. Additionally Learn – Opposition uproar in Rajya Sabha over Pegasus espionage controversy, Area adjourned for an afternoon

#WATCH | Delhi: A verbal spat broke out between Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu over Central Govt’s 3 Farm Regulations. percent.twitter.com/y9oAykOzy1 – ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

The video of this altercation between the 2 leaders goes viral on social media. Many customers have shared the video. Within the video, Bittu is noticed accusing the Akali Dal chief of having all 3 agricultural regulations handed whilst being a Union minister, whilst Harsimrat could also be noticed answering them loudly.