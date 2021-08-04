Viral Video: Harsimrat Kaur-Ravneet Singh Bittu clashed with every different publicly, the video of the struggle goes viral

Viral Video: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu brazenly clashed with every different at the factor of agricultural legislation on Wednesday. The 2 leaders had a heated argument within the Parliament advanced, the video of which goes viral.Additionally Learn – Farmers of Assam and Odisha sign up for ‘Kisan Sansad’: United Kisan Morcha

If truth be told, former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was once status within the Parliament advanced along with her supporters to protest towards the rural regulations and on the similar time Congress chief Ravneet Singh Bittu, who was once passing by means of, stuck sight of her and reached her. Bittu stated that your efficiency is pretend. You didn't say anything else when the invoice was once handed handiest while you had been a minister, but if the farmers' protest were given louder, you resigned. Now you're simply doing drama. Bittu stated that Akali Dal leaders had been lacking all over the protest in Parliament.

In this allegation of Ravneet Singh Bittu, Harsimrat Kaur stated that I used to be now not a minister. In this Ravneet Bittu stated that you're mendacity. Harsimrat stated that we had resigned from the publish. Harsimrat stated that ask them the place had been Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi at the moment. He stated that the invoice was once handed because of your stroll out. You had run away.

#WATCH | Delhi: A verbal spat broke out between Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu over Central Govt’s 3 Farm Regulations. percent.twitter.com/y9oAykOzy1 – ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

The video of this altercation between the 2 leaders goes viral on social media. Many customers have shared the video. Within the video, Bittu is observed accusing the Akali Dal chief of having all 3 agricultural regulations handed whilst being a Union minister, whilst Harsimrat could also be observed answering them loudly.