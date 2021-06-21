Viral Video: ITBP officer carried out Surya Namaskar open frame at minus temperature at an altitude of 18000 ft on Yoga Day

As of late seventh Yoga Day is being celebrated within the nation and the sector. In this instance, footage and movies of other people doing yoga are popping out from each side. As of late on Monday, the Surya Namaskar video of an ITBP officer in Indo-Tibetan Border Police goes viral. In Ladakh, at an altitude of 18000 ft (Ladakh), an ITB officer has executed Surya Namaskar on Yoga Day with an open frame amidst the freezing chilly and the white frozen throughout. ITB shared it on its Twitter, giving the name of Spirit of a #Himveer…. Additionally Learn – Global Yoga Day 2021: PM Modi launches M-Yoga app, know what’s particular in it!

Video This video of an ITB officer doing Suryanamaskar within the chilly wintry weather in Ladakh with an open frame went viral on social media.

#WATCH | An ITBP officer plays Surya Namaskar in sub-zero temperature, at an altitude of 18,000 toes in Ladakh.#InternationalDayOfYoga Additionally Learn – Global Yoga Day 2021 Are living: Yogamaya nation and global, seventh Yoga Day being celebrated like this (Supply: Indo-Tibetan Border Police) %.twitter.com/dSQmSnCEox – ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

Allow us to let you know that on Yoga Day, footage and movies of infantrymen of Military, Air Power, Military and Paramilitary forces doing yoga are popping out lately.

At the instance of Yoga Day, High Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, whilst wishing other people at the instance of seventh Global Yoga Day, mentioned that lately when the entire global is combating the worldwide pandemic Kovid-19, Yoga stays a ray of hope. . The High Minister mentioned, “When the invisible virus of Corona had knocked on the planet, then no nation was once able for it, via method, via energy and via psychological state. All of us have observed that during such tough instances, yoga become an ideal medium of self-confidence.” PM Modi mentioned, “Despite the fact that primary public occasions have now not been arranged in international locations all over the world and in India for 2 years, the keenness for Yoga Day has now not reduced. On this tough time, in such a lot hassle, other people may just disregard it, forget about it. However to the contrary, the keenness of yoga has greater a few of the other people, the affection for yoga has greater.

Modi mentioned that yoga displays us the trail of energy from rigidity and creativity from negativity. He expressed self belief that Yoga will proceed to play a preventive and motivating function within the well being care of the folks. The PM mentioned, “When India proposed Global Day of Yoga within the United International locations, it was once the spirit at the back of it that this science of yoga must be available to the entire global. As of late, India has taken some other necessary step on this path in collaboration with the United International locations, Global Well being Group.

In this instance, the High Minister knowledgeable about beginning an app associated with yoga. He mentioned, “Now the sector goes to get the facility of ‘M-Yoga’ app. In this app many movies of yoga coaching in response to common regulations of yoga will probably be to be had in several languages ​​of the sector.