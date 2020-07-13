Viral Video: Lady constable of Gujarat taught legal lesson to the son of the minister, quote – your father’s police uniform …

New Delhi Sunita Yadav, a lady lady constable from Gujarat, got expensive to perform her duty when she questioned the minister’s son. In return for this inquiry, Sunita Yadav had to resign from her post. Sunita Yadav (Sunita Yadav) is accused of abusing the minister’s son. Due to which the Gujarat Police set up an investigation on the case. On the woman constable, Gujarat Minister of State for Health, Kumar Kanani has demanded that the woman constable apologize to her son, accusing the son of profanity. At this, the lady constable (Constable Sunita Yadav) thought it appropriate to resign rather than apologize to the minister’s son.

What is the matter…

In fact, at around 10 pm on Friday, women constable Sunita Yadav was on duty during Yadavakarfue. During this time, some supporters of Minister of State Kumar Kanani were roaming in Surat without a mask. In such a situation, the women constable stopped the minister’s supporters and started questioning them. On this, Kumar Kanani’s son Prakash Kanani also reached the spot and asked the lady soldier to leave his supporters. On this, the woman constable did not listen to one of them, on which Prakash Kanani asked the woman constable to talk to her father.

Sunita Yadav, a brave constable from #Surat resigned today because of frustration as she took any support from her seniors. To scold a BJP minister’s son for violating curfew rules, will you call it a mistake? #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/icQuBN25xy – The Bad Engineer (@DNLIMBACHIYA) July 12, 2020

In such a situation, the woman soldier questioned the minister and asked the minister’s son to move without a mask in the curfew due to the corona – when there is a curfew in the city, why is your son walking outside without a mask. Are the rules different for everyone? When you are not present in the car, then how is the name plate of your name in the vehicle. Now the video of this entire incident is going viral on social media. In which it can be seen clearly how the female constable is performing her duty without fear.

Do not teach duty to a working officer honestly, teach tamiz to your spoiled children! To improve such insolent #SunitaYadav As such, more officers need to come forward. pic.twitter.com/8eZyqVsQzp – Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 12, 2020

However, the minister did not like this behavior of women constable and on the contrary Sunita Yadav made different allegations. At the same time, the viral video has also been taken into consideration by the police and started investigation. But on the other hand, Sunita Yadav has resigned from her job after being upset with the system.