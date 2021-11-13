Viral Video: Lady’s head shaved after operating away with boyfriend

Roofing: A 14-year-old woman was once allegedly shaved off her head through some villagers after she eloped with a person in a village in Gujarat’s Patan district, smeared her face and became her round. A minimum of 22 other people had been arrested up to now in reference to this incident.Additionally Learn – Child Aur Bandar Ka Video: Child was once enjoying with cellular, when the monkey arrived and did a humorous act. watch humorous video

A minimum of 22 other people had been arrested up to now in reference to the incident that allegedly happened on November 10 in Harji village, a police respectable mentioned on Saturday.

The respectable mentioned that the folks of the Wadi tribe shaved the lady's head and blackened her face as a punishment for eloping along with her lover. Those other people declare that the lady has defamed their tribe through her movements.

A video has long past viral on social media, by which other people may also be noticed shaving her head and sooting her face as a ritual of ‘purifying’ her and the lady is noticed crying and crying. The villagers additionally took the lady and her lover across the village as a punishment.

In keeping with the police, quickly after that the lady’s circle of relatives pressured her to marry some other guy from the similar tribe. Superintendent of Police (Patan) Akshayraj Makwana mentioned, “We’ve registered an FIR in opposition to 35 villagers on this connection and 22 other people had been arrested.”

The SP mentioned {that a} case has been registered in opposition to the individual with whom the lady had eloped, rape underneath IPC and related sections of the Coverage of Kids from Kid Sexual Offenses Act. In it, this particular person is accused of kidnapping the lady and took her to Dakor in Kheda district and raped her.

In keeping with the police, some other FIR was once registered on Friday and related sections of IPC, Juvenile Justice Act and Prohibition of Kid Marriage Act had been imposed at the accused. (enter language)