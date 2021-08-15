Viral Video: Mayor Junaid Mattoo from Srinagar danced at the instance of Jashn-e-Azadi, this video of Kashmiri track going viral

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu dance all through seventy fifth Independence Day celebrations The entire nation is celebrating seventy fifth Independence Day with nice pomp. In this big day, a more than happy video has surfaced from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The video is of Junaid Mattoo, the Mayor of Srinagar, who’s dancing to a Kashmiri track. This video of Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattoo is turning into very viral on social media.Additionally Learn – seventy fifth Independence Day: BSF hoists tricolor for the primary time at a base positioned in far off Naxal-affected house in Odisha

The video is from the well-known Lal Chowk of Srinagar. Allow us to tell that at the instance of seventy fifth Independence Day, the tricolor flag was once hoisted on the clock tower positioned at Lal Chowk, Srinagar. After this, Jashn-e-Azadi was once celebrated in an excessively particular approach there. Junaid Mattoo, Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Company mentioned, “At the instance of Independence Day, new clocks have additionally been put in on the clock tower. The clock tower has been painted with the colours of the tricolor. Additionally Learn – seventy fifth Independence Day: No curfew or web restrictions on Independence Day in Kashmir, Jashn-e-Azadi celebrated like this

Watch dance video- Additionally Learn – DA of Bihar govt staff, pensioners higher at the traces of the Middle, CM Nitish Kumar introduced

#WATCH | J&Okay: Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu breaks into dance all through seventy fifth #IndependenceDay celebrations at Lal Chowk within the town percent.twitter.com/Fq01UM93wg – ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

A number of distinguished constructions within the town and the Valley, together with the Srinagar airport, have been adorned with lighting fixtures to mark the Independence Day. Officers mentioned the airport front was once adorned with rangolis comprised of eco-friendly fabrics equivalent to rice grains, dry end result, leaves, cotton, sawdust and flower petals. No longer simplest this, one of the vital easiest nationwide flag of Jammu and Kashmir was once put in in Hari Parvat Castle.