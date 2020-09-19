Viral Video shows UP Police constable, drunk on uniform, hank seen on Divyang, again …

Uttar Pradesh: Kiran Pal, a constable posted in Chur Saurak station, drunk in uniform in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, beat up an e-rickshaw driver publicly because he was not able to remove the rickshaw immediately. While showing uniform of the soldier, first of all, he beat the divisional rickshaw puller with kick and punches and then dragged him ruthlessly to the police station. Also Read – Lucknow University student leader shot dead, accused arrested

Seeing the husband being beaten up in such a way, the wife of the rickshaw puller kept crying and pleading with the soldier to leave the husband, but the soldier did not listen to him. He was suffering for hours in pain in an injured Divyang rickshaw puller Kotwali. When the SP came to know about this, he took the matter seriously and ordered the constable to appear on the line and suspend the constable if the case is found correct.

The incident is from Saurik police station area of ​​Kannauj district. Rickshaw puller Sudeep is a disabled person with one leg and runs an e-rickshaw to feed his family. Sudeep's wife is pregnant. On Friday, Sudeep was taking his wife on an e-rickshaw for a hospital checkup. As soon as he reached Sadar Bazar, the soldier posted on duty, Kiran Pal started abusing him by asking to remove the e-rickshaw. On this, Divyang protested against abusing him, on this the soldier's mercury reached the seventh sky.

The ruthless soldier who is seen, see how the uniform is showing hankering, how he pushed the poor Divyang down to the ground, beat him and bled, #Pregnant The wife kept crying but this merciless soldier did not even get pity, the case of Sadar Bazar of Kannauj’s Saurich. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/kLTJf9SCpK – Yogita Bhayana (@yogitabhayana) September 18, 2020

The soldier started beating the Divyang with kick and punches at the middle intersection. Seeing the husband being beaten up, the wife folded her hands and pleaded with the soldier to leave the husband. After beating, the soldier dragged the Divyang to the police station and pushed him to the ground.

During this, Kotwal in-charge Vijay Verma and other police personnel kept watching the incident quietly. Due to injury in Divyang’s mouth, blood started coming out and he was suffering. Taking this matter seriously, the SP has suspended the constable after spotting the line and the Divyang rickshaw puller is undergoing medical treatment.