viral video: Used PPE kits, mask and hand gloves had been being washed for resale!

Viral Video, PPE kits, Mask, Hand Gloves, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Corona, Madhya Pradesh, Satna, Information: A video viral amidst this dreaded section of corona an infection epidemic (viral video) Wherein the allegedly used PPE package, mask and hand gloves are being washed for resale. This video is for Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh) The Satna (Satna) The district is being informed. On this case, the involved SDM has stated that simplest after the file comes, we can know the way a lot fact is there in it. If this factor comes true then strict motion will likely be taken in it. Additionally Learn – Indian girls’s cricket staff going to England will get first dose of Kovid-19 vaccine

Consistent with information company ANI, the previous 27 are being washed for reselling PPE kits, mask and hand gloves allegedly utilized in a viral video of Satna in Madhya Pradesh. Additionally Learn – 2DG anti-covid-19 drug worth fastened, know what’s the charge in step with pouch, they’ll be to be had at inexpensive costs.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: In a viral video of Satna, allegedly used PPE kits, mask and hand gloves are being washed for reselling. (27.05.21) percent.twitter.com/zuF0lEeouK Additionally Learn – Rajasthan: miscreants attacked BJP MP Ranjita Koli’s automotive at night time, subconscious because of worry – ANI_HindiNews (HAHindinews) Would possibly 28, 2021

After this video went viral, SDM Rajesh Shahi has stated, this video is from Bio Vestage plant in Badkhera village, the place one in every of our staff has been despatched. They’ve investigated and they’ll publish the file the next day to come. Best after the file comes, you’re going to know the way a lot fact is there in it. If this factor comes true then strict motion will likely be taken in it.