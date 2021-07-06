Virbhadra Singh, who used to be CM of Himachal Pradesh 6 instances, suffered a center assault, situation essential

Shimla: Virbhadra Singh, a senior Congress chief and six-time Leader Minister of Himachal Pradesh, has suffered a center assault. After this he has been shifted to the cardiac care unit of Indira Gandhi Clinical School and Clinic (IGMCH). IGMCH Senior Clinical Superintendent Janak Raj instructed the media that the situation of 87-year-old Virbhadra Singh is important however solid. He had a center assault on Monday. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Meeting Speaker suspends 12 BJP MLAs for twelve months for indecency

Virbhadra has been admitted to IGMCH since April 23, regardless of being cured of Kovid two times within the remaining 3 months.

BJP Nationwide President Jagat Prakash Nadda and state Leader Minister Jai Ram Thakur had on Monday visited IGMCH to inquire concerning the well being of sitting MLA of Arki in Solan district Virbhadra Singh. Allow us to inform you that Virbhadra Singh is a veteran Congress chief. He has been the CM of Himachal Pradesh six instances.