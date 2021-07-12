Virgin Galactic Despatched Richard Branson To The Edge Of Area: Watch The Livestream Once more

Virgo Galactic

Richard Branson, the 70-year-old billionaire in the back of area tourism corporate Virgin Galactic, is not any stranger to creating headlines — he as soon as drove a tank down 5th Road to advertise a brand new logo of Coke. His newest and arguably maximum excessive undertaking is to enter area aboard the corporate’s rocket referred to as VSS Cohesion.

On Sunday, Branson introduced into the stratosphere (and a little bit additional) in his edge-of-spaceship. The project, known as Cohesion 22, was once to be had to circulation by way of the CNET Highlights YouTube channel. You’ll be able to now watch the replay underneath.

Area guru and CNET science author Eric Mack was once on web site at Virgin’s Spaceport The usa all through the lead-up to the project and captured the occasions main as much as the ancient second. You’ll be able to additionally get extra behind-the-scenes goodness by way of following Eric on Twitter and Instagram @EricCMack.

And don’t omit — Branson isn’t the one billionaire going to area this month. Ex-Amazon head honcho Jeff Bezos will release the primary manned Blue Foundation rocket to area on July 20.

Replace July 10: Got rid of connection with the Mojave Desolate tract, because it was once mistaken. Forgive me my horrible geography.