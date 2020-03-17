Virgin Media offers free Nintendo Switch with TV and internet bundles

We’re all on the lookout for methods to entertain ourselves nowadays whether or not that’s the newest TV binge, a movie on demand or attempting out a brand new sport.

Virgin Media’s new provide could assist when you’re out there for all three because it has introduced a flash sale bundling up the TV and internet package deal with a Nintendo Switch.

The bundles vary in value however begin at £45 and embody internet, TV and film channels and free cellphone landline calls in addition to the free video games console.

When you have a Nintendo Switch already you’ll be able to change it out and ask for £150 credit score in your invoice as an alternative that means you’ll save a pleasant sum anyway.

The sale is barely on for a restricted time so it’s a must to act quick to get the deal.

Virgin Media Larger Bundle – £45 p/m for 12 month contract

You get 108Mbps common internet velocity, Virgin V6 TV field, 220 plus TV channels, free Nintendo Switch for £45 a month on a 12 month contract. All in all that is fairly good worth for a quick internet velocity, shed load of channels and a Nintendo Switch thrown in too.

Virgin Media Larger Bundle + motion pictures – £60 p/m 12 month contract

When you’re on the lookout for an upgraded bundle then this is likely to be a greater choice. You’ve all of the film channels for £15 extra per thirty days. You additionally get a connection velocity that’s now virtually double what you had earlier than – 213 MBps. There’s the free Nintendo Switch once more and the 12 month contract.

Fancy one thing else? Disney+ is launching within the UK subsequent week. When you enroll earlier than 23rd March you may get their pre-order provide for £49.99, that works out at £4.17 a month. Or when you fancy Now TV there’s a bunch of bundles providing TV for the children and motion pictures.