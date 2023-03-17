Virgin River Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More

Virgin River, a romantic drama on Netflix, has been able to keep people interested for all four seasons. Fans have questions about what will happen to several characters and how they will get along with each other after the last season. The official news about Season 5 of Virgin River came out earlier.

Season 5 of Virgin River began filming in July 2022, so we can expect it to come out in the middle of 2023. The guess is predicated on records of the last few releases. The first three seasons will end in December 2019, November 2020, and July 2021, respectively. In July 2022, season 4 came out. So, it only makes sense to wait until July 2023.

The movie Virgin River is based on a series of books by Robyn Carr. It tells the story of Mel, a young midwife and nurse practitioner (Alexandra Breckenridge). She leaves the big city to start a new job in a small, rural town in Northern California. She hoped it would be the ideal location to start over and leave behind her painful past. But she soon realized that living in a small town has both good and bad things about it. Before she can really call the Virgin River home, she has to learn how to heal herself.

Virgin River Season 5 Renewal Status

Definitely has! Just two months after the third season of Virgin River came out in July 2021, Netflix announced that both a fourth and a fifth season will happen. Jinny Howe, Netflix’s vice president of original series, told USA Today: “With everything happening around the globe, people are looking for not just comfort, but also a sense of hope and community. “Everything came together in a very natural way, and I think this was more of a proof point that this is a very important part of our programming.”

Virgin River Season 5 Cast

Even though season 4 of Virgin River hasn’t come out yet, we already know a lot about the cast for season 5. And that’s because we were able to see that picture of the table up there! Based on the picture, the following cast members are likely to be back for season 5:

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea

Tim Matheson as Dr. Vernon Mullins

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan

Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen

Colin Lawrence as John ‘Preacher’ Middleton

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes

Nicola Cavendish as Connie

Chase Petriw as Christopher

Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler

Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela

Virgin River Season 5 Plot

Another cliffhanger ended in season four. Fans found out that Jack, not Mel’s late ex-husband Mark, is the father of her unborn child. They also found out that he is not the father of Charmaine’s twins. Who, though?

Fans will also want to know if Vince (Steve Bacic), who Preacher knocked out for threatening to kill Paige (Lexa Doig), is dead or just unconscious, and if the two of them will be blamed for Wes’s death.

The fourth season also showed that Doc’s grandson Denny has Huntington’s disease, which the NHS describes as “a condition that stops parts of the brain from working properly over time.” Because of this, Denny doesn’t want to plan a future with Lizzie. But what does this mean for their characters in season five?

Virgin River Season 5 Episodes

Even though it hasn’t been said for sure yet, we think that season 5 of Virgin River will have 12 episodes. This would be like the fourth season, which had more episodes than the first three, which each had ten.

Has season 5 of Virgin River started filming?

Yes, filming for season 5 of Virgin River has begun. Early in August, production officially began, and the show has been showing behind-the-scenes clips from new episodes ever since. In one video, Martin, Alexandra, and Colin Lawrence stand by a lake and take a selfie as a group.

How can I watch Virgin River season 5?

Unfortunately, it will be a while before season 5 of Virgin River comes out on Netflix. But that doesn’t indicate you can’t watch seasons 1-4 while you wait.

Will there be a Virgin River season 6?

The show has been renewed only through the end of season 5, but people in the know say that there will be more.