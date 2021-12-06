Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown receives a DLC with outfits and music from the Yakuza saga

The downloadable package offers up to 650 customization options from previous Virtua Fighter.

SEGA has presented a new video of Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown where the additions of the new DLC that will be available this week are detailed. This comes from the hand of a collaboration with the Yakuza saga, with a content package that ranges from cosmetic elements to inclusions in the soundtrack.

This union between AM2 and the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio (who share the Dragon Engine in their latest releases) introduces 19 Yakuza costumes, including those of Kazuma Kiryu, Goro Majima or Ichiban Kasuga. In addition, it has a twenty songs of the different SEGA deliveries.

Coming December 8 to PlayStationBeyond the Yakuza additions, with this DLC we will have up to 650 customization options thanks to the inclusion of content from previous Virtua Fighter. We will also have musical themes from them, with another 20 arrangements of songs from the franchise in content that can be downloaded from the next December 8 exclusively for PlayStation, as part of the PlayStation Now subscription service.

In our analysis of Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, Toni Piedrabuena told you that the visual improvements are evident and make up the best version of this classic by SEGA. Little is known about a possible new installment, but even the director of Tekken has asked for the return of the franchise to be able to again have a heads-up between the different fighting titles.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: ​​Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown, Virtua Fighter, AM2, SEGA, Yakuza y Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.