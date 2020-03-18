Virtual Cannes Market Plans Begin Taking Shape Spurred by Agency-Led Initiative

An initiative led by Hollywood expertise company CAA to arrange a digital movie market that will exchange the Cannes Marché du Movie within the occasion of its cancellation resulting from coronavirus is being welcomed by some European gross sales brokers, and has prompted Cannes to announce its personal digital market.

Sources have confirmed {that a} CAA-led initiative in tandem with companies Endeavor Content material, UTA and ICM Companions — and with a sturdy contingent of prime U.S. and U.Okay. gamers on board — is gaining traction, although it’s not but confirmed to occur.

The initiative, which has widespread buy-in, comes as firms get antsy about the truth that the Cannes Movie Pageant and market received’t but verify whether or not or not they’ll cancel.

Gross sales firms believed to be on board for the digital market embrace 30West, AGC Studios, Altitude, Anton, Cornerstone, Endeavor Content material, FilmNation, Mad River, Lionsgate Worldwide, Miramax, Mister Smith, Protagonist, Rocket Science, Sierra/Affinity, Solstice Studios, STX Leisure, Voltage Footage and Wild Bunch Worldwide, with which CAA has an in depth rapport.

CAA is planning one other massive name with all of the gross sales brokers within the subsequent day or two.

“It’s one thing we’re nonetheless exploring, although nothing has been confirmed or set. After the subsequent name, we’ll have a greater concept of what occurring,” mentioned a consultant for one U.Okay. gross sales agent.

Screening modalities are nonetheless being found out however may contain screenings of accomplished product in cities the place the coronavirus disaster has subsided, in addition to a number of video conferencing platforms for promo reels and expertise displays.

In the meantime, on Wednesday, the Cannes Marché revealed it’s organising a digital market initiative on its present Cinando trade platform.

Jerome Paillard, the top of Marché du Movie, informed Selection that if the competition is canceled, the web market will be capable of serve all accredited contributors. Accreditation charges for on-line contributors can be about 50% of the common price for the bodily market.

He added that the official digital Cannes market could be complementary to the CAA-led initiative which he considers to be extra centered on displays round packaging and selling films relatively than market screenings.

There may be already some skepticism, nonetheless, about how efficient Cannes’ digital market platform may very well be.

“We have to perceive how many individuals we may attain,” mentioned gross sales agent Gaetano Maiorino of Italy’s True Colors, who notes that “the Cannes market isn’t telling us something” about whether or not the bodily market will occur or not.

“If it’s on a scale anyplace close to Cannes, then it must be a strong platform. That’s the important thing concern earlier than I resolve to affix an initiative of this kind,” Maiorino famous.

Concerning the CAA-led initiative, the important thing query for European firms at this stage is whether or not it could simply be a membership for giant U.S. and U.Okay.-based gamers, or whether or not “they’ll open it as much as everybody,” mentioned one European vendor, who added he would like a digital official Marché du Movie platform to succeed relatively than the CAA-led one as a result of “If the People undergo with this, it may jeopardize Mipcom and MipTV.”

Elsa Keslassy and Manori Ravindran contributed to this report.