Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers – full list of confirmed stars for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The Virtual F1 Grand Prix sequence will transfer onto the thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend.
Manchester Metropolis ace Aymeric Laporte will race within the Grand Prix for the primary time, whereas veteran of the circuit Thibaut Courtois will proceed to participate within the digital sequence.
AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will even become involved this weekend.
Find out how to watch Virtual F1 Grand Prix – full particulars
Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly will make their debuts within the digital world this weekend as extra F1 drivers really feel the necessity for pace.
Try the full list of confirmed drivers for the following Virtual F1 Grand Prix.
Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers confirmed
For the Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Sunday seventh June
- Antonio Giovinazzi
- Thibaut Courtois
- Pierre Gasly
- Gianluigi Donnarumma
- Charles Leclerc
- Enzo Fittipaldi
- Pietro Fittipaldi
- Louis Deletraz
- Lando Norris
- Ben Daly
- Esteban Gutierrez
- Anthony Davidson
- Sergio Perez
- Jimmy Broadbent
- Alex Albon
- Matthias Walkner
- Oscar Piastri
- Aymeric Laporte
- George Russell
- Nicholas Latifi
Who has gained Virtual F1 Grand Prix races?
Try our full web page of Virtual F1 Grand Prix driver standings for outcomes and a desk of wins.
Add Comment