Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers – full list of confirmed stars for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The Virtual F1 Grand Prix sequence will transfer onto the thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend.

Manchester Metropolis ace Aymeric Laporte will race within the Grand Prix for the primary time, whereas veteran of the circuit Thibaut Courtois will proceed to participate within the digital sequence.

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will even become involved this weekend.

Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly will make their debuts within the digital world this weekend as extra F1 drivers really feel the necessity for pace.

Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers confirmed

For the Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Sunday seventh June

Antonio Giovinazzi

Thibaut Courtois

Pierre Gasly

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Charles Leclerc

Enzo Fittipaldi

Pietro Fittipaldi

Louis Deletraz

Lando Norris

Ben Daly

Esteban Gutierrez

Anthony Davidson

Sergio Perez

Jimmy Broadbent

Alex Albon

Matthias Walkner

Oscar Piastri

Aymeric Laporte

George Russell

Nicholas Latifi

Who has gained Virtual F1 Grand Prix races?

