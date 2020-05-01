Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers – full list of confirmed stars for Interlagos showdown

The Virtual F1 Grand Prix sequence heads to Brazil for a showdown between high-profile names this weekend.
The Dutch Grand Prix was speculated to be held this Sunday in the actual world however because of the monitor not that includes in F1 2019, Interlagos was voted for by followers as the placement for the Virtual GP.
Lots of present F1 stars have already joined within the chaos within the opening races with different spectacular sports activities names getting caught in, together with cricket ace Ben Stokes and Actual Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
Try the full list of confirmed drivers for the Virtual F1 Grand Prix this weekend.
Learn how to watch Virtual F1 Grand Prix – full particulars
Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers confirmed
For the Dutch Grand Prix different at Interlagos, Brazil – Sunday third Might
Charles Leclerc
Enzo Fittipaldi
Alex Albon
Ben Stokes
Christian Lundgaard
Petter Solberg
Stuart Broad
David Schumacher
Jimmy Broadbent
Antonio Giovinazzi
Juan Manuel Correa
George Russell
Nicholas Latifi
Alessio Romagnoli
TBC
TBC
TBC
TBC
TBC
TBC
Who has gained Virtual F1 Grand Prix races?
( ) – denotes what number of Virtual Grand Prix races the motive force has gained
Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix – Guanyu Zhou
Virtual Australian Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc
Virtual Chinese language Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc (2)
Add Comment