Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers – full list of confirmed stars for Interlagos showdown

The Virtual F1 Grand Prix sequence heads to Brazil for a showdown between high-profile names this weekend.

The Dutch Grand Prix was speculated to be held this Sunday in the actual world however because of the monitor not that includes in F1 2019, Interlagos was voted for by followers as the placement for the Virtual GP.

Lots of present F1 stars have already joined within the chaos within the opening races with different spectacular sports activities names getting caught in, together with cricket ace Ben Stokes and Actual Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Try the full list of confirmed drivers for the Virtual F1 Grand Prix this weekend.

Learn how to watch Virtual F1 Grand Prix – full particulars

Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers confirmed

For the Dutch Grand Prix different at Interlagos, Brazil – Sunday third Might

Charles Leclerc

Enzo Fittipaldi

Alex Albon

Ben Stokes

Christian Lundgaard

Petter Solberg

Stuart Broad

David Schumacher

Jimmy Broadbent

Antonio Giovinazzi

Juan Manuel Correa

George Russell

Nicholas Latifi

Alessio Romagnoli

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

Who has gained Virtual F1 Grand Prix races?

( ) – denotes what number of Virtual Grand Prix races the motive force has gained

Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix – Guanyu Zhou

Virtual Australian Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc

Virtual Chinese language Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc (2)